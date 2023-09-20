^

Tigers, Blue Eagles near V-League finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 20, 2023 | 8:59pm
Tigers, Blue Eagles near V-League finals
The ADMU Blue Eagles inched closer to the finals of the V-League after dismantling the DLSU Green Spikers
MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Tiger Spikers and the ADMU Blue Eagles are inching to the finals of the V-League after dismantling the FEU Tamaraws and the DLSU Green Spikers, respectively at the Paco Arena in Manila.

In the first game of the afternoon double-header, rivals Ateneo and La salle figured in a grueling five-setter that the latter won, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-11.

The two teams traded sets as they tried to one up each other and take the first game of the semifinals.

In the end, Ateneo kept its composure and quelled a La Salle run to take the final set, 15-11, and the game.

Jian Salarzon led Ateneo with 24  points, followed by Amil Pacinio Jr. with 20.

JM Ronquillo had 26 points for La Salle in the losing effort.

Meanwhile, UST needed four sets to overcome FEU, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-22, in the nightcap.

UAAP rookie-MVP Josh Ybanez had 21 points to banner the three Tiger Spikers who scored in double figures.

Rey de Vega finished with 18 points while Rainier Flor added 13.

Zhydryx Saavedra dropped21 points for FEU.

UST acting head coach Benjamin Mape preached patience for his wards despite the 1-0 lead for the Tigers.

"We have to stay with the system, and, at the same time, keep our practice for Game 2. The fight is not yet done," he said.

