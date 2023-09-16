Honkai: Star Rail set to be released on PlayStation 5

MANILA, Philippines — HoYoverse has announced that its space fantasy game Honkai: Star Rail will be released on the PlayStation 5 starting on October 11.

Released back in April, Honkai: Star Rail is a space-fantasy role-playing game that has players, called Trailblazers, journey to the different planets of the vast universe via the Astral Express space train in order to find the truth of the mysterious power called the Stellaron. On their journey, they will discover new planets, meet new (yet familiar) friends and learn of the world's ways.

During its initial release, Honkai: Star Rail was only available on PC and mobile devices, but developers had promised that a PlayStation version was in the works.

After technical testing the game to Play Station 5 gamers last month, HoYoverse is ready to open the paths of the Aeons to Play Station fans. Similar to other HoYoverse title Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail will have cross-platform functionalities, allowing players to continue trailblazing across universes in either PC, iOS, Android and PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 5 players may pre-order the game via the PlayStation store, with the game's debut set on October 11.