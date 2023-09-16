^

Sports

Honkai: Star Rail set to be released on PlayStation 5

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 2:49pm
Honkai: Star Rail set to be released on PlayStation 5

MANILA, Philippines — HoYoverse has announced that its space fantasy game Honkai: Star Rail will be released on the PlayStation 5 starting on October 11.

Released back in April, Honkai: Star Rail is a space-fantasy role-playing game that has players, called Trailblazers, journey to the different planets of the vast universe via the Astral Express space train in order to find the truth of the mysterious power called the Stellaron. On their journey, they will discover new planets, meet new (yet familiar) friends and learn of the world's ways.

During its initial release, Honkai: Star Rail was only available on PC and mobile devices, but developers had promised that a PlayStation version was in the works.

After technical testing the game to Play Station 5 gamers last month, HoYoverse is ready to open the paths of the Aeons to Play Station fans. Similar to other HoYoverse title Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail will have cross-platform functionalities, allowing players to continue trailblazing across universes in either PC, iOS, Android and PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 5 players may pre-order the game via the PlayStation store, with the game's debut set on October 11.

vuukle comment

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EASL 2023-24 Season: Kings out, Bolts in

EASL 2023-24 Season: Kings out, Bolts in

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Meralco will join reigning Governors’ Cup titlist TNT in carrying the PBA banner in the East Asia Super League (EASL)...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas improves 2 spots in latest FIBA rankings

Gilas improves 2 spots in latest FIBA rankings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas rose two slots in the latest FIBA rankings.
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee eyes Asiad gold for Gilas

Brownlee eyes Asiad gold for Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Naturalized forward Justin Brownlee is hoping that some of the momentum from Gilas Pilipinas’ stint in the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Quiban outguns Dumandan for crown

Quiban outguns Dumandan for crown

15 hours ago
Justin Quiban pounced on Marvin Dumandan’s costly birdie miss from close range on the 72nd hole then endured an extra...
Sports
fbtw
UST tops V-League elims

UST tops V-League elims

15 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas rolled past San Beda U, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23, to stretch its winning run to six and clinch the top...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ayala Malls, PBA join hands for Philippine basketball&rsquo;s next gen
brandSpace

Ayala Malls, PBA join hands for Philippine basketball’s next gen

6 hours ago
The PBA Draft is coming home to Ayala Malls with the upcoming Season 48 Rookie Draft set to be held at Market! Market! for...
Sports
fbtw

1st batch of Philippine Asiad bets depart for Hangzhou

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
And so it begins.
Sports
fbtw

UST, Perpetual clash in SSL opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
After figuring in the semifinals of the National Invitationals last month, Santo Tomas and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta meet once again to kick off the second season of the Shakey’s Super League...
Sports
fbtw

Chavit sounds the alarm

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
Former Philippine National Shooting Association (PNSA) president Luis “Chavit” Singson is sounding the alarm over the line-up of national shooters going to the Asian Games.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with