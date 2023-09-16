^

Sports

Team Lakay upbeat on Loman's chances vs Lineker

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 1:19pm
Team Lakay upbeat on Loman's chances vs Lineker
Stephen Loman
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay is confident that Stephen Loman will come out with a win in his bout against former ONE bantamweight champion John Lineker.

Loman and Lineker will clash on September 30 at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

At a press conference on Friday, Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao said that while Lineker is the No. 1 contender in the bantamweight division, they have been preparing well for the bout to pull off a huge victory.

“We are very positive that Stephen will get the win,” Sangiao told reporters in Filipino.

Sangiao acknowledged that fighting Lineker will not be easy, but Loman is up to the task.

“Fighting Lineker is no joke, but knowing Stephen, he will not back down,” the coach said.

“I have never seen him retreat.”

For his part, Loman said that he is hungrier than Lineker ahead of the bout.

“There is also the age factor. I will just do my best every time I face the best fighter,” he told reporters in Filipino.

“That is my mindset so I can defeat him,” he added.

The fighter is trying to have a well-rounded preparation ahead of the fight.

“I am focusing on how we can utilize my tools in every area. Hopefully, we can execute our game plan,” he said.

If he wins, Loman will position himself as the top challenger to bantamweight champion Fabricio Andrade.

vuukle comment

MMA

ONE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

STEPHEN LOMAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EASL 2023-24 Season: Kings out, Bolts in

EASL 2023-24 Season: Kings out, Bolts in

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Meralco will join reigning Governors’ Cup titlist TNT in carrying the PBA banner in the East Asia Super League (EASL)...
Sports
fbtw
UST tops V-League elims

UST tops V-League elims

14 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas rolled past San Beda U, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23, to stretch its winning run to six and clinch the top...
Sports
fbtw
Quiban outguns Dumandan for crown

Quiban outguns Dumandan for crown

14 hours ago
Justin Quiban pounced on Marvin Dumandan’s costly birdie miss from close range on the 72nd hole then endured an extra...
Sports
fbtw

1st batch of Philippine Asiad bets depart for Hangzhou

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
And so it begins.
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee eyes Asiad gold for Gilas

Brownlee eyes Asiad gold for Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Naturalized forward Justin Brownlee is hoping that some of the momentum from Gilas Pilipinas’ stint in the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ayala Malls, PBA join hands for Philippine basketball&rsquo;s next gen
brandSpace

Ayala Malls, PBA join hands for Philippine basketball’s next gen

5 hours ago
The PBA Draft is coming home to Ayala Malls with the upcoming Season 48 Rookie Draft set to be held at Market! Market! for...
Sports
fbtw
Pacman pursues Olympic dream

Pacman pursues Olympic dream

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Conquering Paris for an Olympic gold is the next potential mission for Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, who looks forward...
Sports
fbtw
Chua says Gilas to fight hard for glory

Chua says Gilas to fight hard for glory

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas team manager Alfrancis Chua feels they have assembled a fighting crew raring to cross swords with well-equipped...
Sports
fbtw

UST, Perpetual clash in SSL opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
After figuring in the semifinals of the National Invitationals last month, Santo Tomas and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta meet once again to kick off the second season of the Shakey’s Super League...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with