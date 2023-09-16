Team Lakay upbeat on Loman's chances vs Lineker

MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay is confident that Stephen Loman will come out with a win in his bout against former ONE bantamweight champion John Lineker.

Loman and Lineker will clash on September 30 at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

At a press conference on Friday, Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao said that while Lineker is the No. 1 contender in the bantamweight division, they have been preparing well for the bout to pull off a huge victory.

“We are very positive that Stephen will get the win,” Sangiao told reporters in Filipino.

Sangiao acknowledged that fighting Lineker will not be easy, but Loman is up to the task.

“Fighting Lineker is no joke, but knowing Stephen, he will not back down,” the coach said.

“I have never seen him retreat.”

For his part, Loman said that he is hungrier than Lineker ahead of the bout.

“There is also the age factor. I will just do my best every time I face the best fighter,” he told reporters in Filipino.

“That is my mindset so I can defeat him,” he added.

The fighter is trying to have a well-rounded preparation ahead of the fight.

“I am focusing on how we can utilize my tools in every area. Hopefully, we can execute our game plan,” he said.

If he wins, Loman will position himself as the top challenger to bantamweight champion Fabricio Andrade.