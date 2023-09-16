^

Ayala Malls, PBA join hands for Philippine basketball’s next gen

Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 9:00am
for Ayala Malls
Ayala Malls, PBA join hands for Philippine basketball's next gen
The PBA Draft is coming home to Ayala Malls with the upcoming Season 48 Rookie Draft set to be held at Market! Market! for the first time since 2010.
MANILA, Philippines — In the Philippines, passions and emotions run high for basketball. That is why finding the generation of ballers is crucial to keep the winning tradition alive.

For the country’s premier sports league, the Philippine Basketball Association, the annual rookie draft is an important event in the calendar as it is the venue where the league’s future stars are discovered, picked, and sent on their way towards a fruitful career in the pros.

Even in the early 90s, Ayala Malls has been paving the way for new experiences in its malls. The Glorietta Activity Center was the first of its kind in a shopping center, providing a space for Filipinos to converge and enjoy. It was in this venue that Filipino basketball fans was able to watch the PBA Draft up close and personal.

In the past, the PBA Draft was held privately with the draft hopefuls, the teams, officials and the media present. Fans were able to have a glimpse of the proceedings only through their television screens.

In 1997, the PBA Draft was held at the Glorietta Activity Center—the first time the affair was held in a mall. In full view of fans, Andy Siegle was picked #1 overall by the Mobiline Cellulars.

In the succeeding years from 1997 to 2004, Glorietta was the home court of the PBA Draft, witnessing the selection of eventual PBA superstars such as Danny Ildenfso, Mark Caguioa, Jimmy Alapag, James Yap, Marc Pingris, Ranidel de Ocampo and Sonny Thoss.

In 2006, the PBA crossed over to the other side of town and made Ayala Malls Market! Market! the new home of the annual PBA Draft.

In the rookie drafts at Market! Market!, PBA superstars Kelly Williams, Arwind Santos, LA Tenorio, Joe Devance, Gabe Norwood, Jayson Castro, Japeth Aguilar, and Chris Ross were born.

Fast forward to 2023, the PBA Draft is coming home to Ayala Malls with the upcoming Season 48 Rookie Draft set to be held at Market! Market! for the first time since 2010.

This year’s edition of the draft is highly anticipated with a record number of 128 draft hopefuls, surpassing the previous record of 97 from Season 46, and including an all-time high of 31 Fil-Am applicants.

Besides the PBA Draft, Ayala Malls and the PBA are collaborating for more basketball events to be held in the malls.

After the draft, the Second and Third Conferences of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 will also be hosted in Ayala Malls nationwide starting October 2023.

The First Conference of the 3x3 tournament recently concluded in Ayala Malls, with the grand finals at Market! Market! last August.

With a strong commitment to sports for nation-building, Ayala Malls will join hands and work even more closely with the PBA in the coming weeks to bring basketball closer to Filipinos.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Ayala Malls. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

