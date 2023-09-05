^

Sports

Has Maharlika Manila FC turned a new leaf?

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 2:44pm
Has Maharlika Manila FC turned a new leaf?
Maharlika Manila FC

MANILA, Philippines – Three to one in favor of Maharlika Manila Football Club.

Say that again.

Maharlika Manila FC defeated top-rated Sino Football Club, 3-1, last weekend in the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Michael Simms scored a brace for Maharlika in regulation to the one strike for Sino FC, which has been one of the top sides in the AIA 7s League in the last several seasons.

With the new format in place — the comeback period that was adopted from the Target Score of The Soccer Tournament (USA) to give the team lagging behind a fighting chance where the official winner will be the team to better by one goal the leading team’s goal tally during regulation. 

This time, Tyler John, who first came into local consciousness when he played for Far East United in The Soccer Tournament $ 1 Million Winner-Take-All, struck for Maharlika Manila to lift the team to victory, 3-1.

It might be the first win, but under new head coach and former UST star and Azkals defender David Basa, Maharlika Manila is atop the Division 1 standings even if only for a week.

Whether in 7s Football or the Philippines Football League, Maharlika Manila is oft on the losing end of a match.

“We have high hopes,” succinctly bared team manager Ethan Lee. “We’re serious about improving our team’s standing. The league’s rule changes make the game more exciting and for local players to adjust to the international style of play.”

vuukle comment

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Serbian player undergoes kidney removal surgery after hit in FIBA World Cup game

Serbian player undergoes kidney removal surgery after hit in FIBA World Cup game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
The FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila just had one of its few dark spots amidst a smooth sailing so far marked by competitive...
Sports
fbtw
Marcial: FIBA World Cup a win for Gilas, Philippines

Marcial: FIBA World Cup a win for Gilas, Philippines

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
For PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Gilas Pilipinas and Filipino basketball fans still came out as winners in the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup draws blockbuster crowd

World Cup draws blockbuster crowd

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
The Filipinos’ intense love for the game was a major selling point when the Philippines made a bid to bring the 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Do-or-Die phase begins Italy battles USA, Lithuania tackles Serbia

Do-or-Die phase begins Italy battles USA, Lithuania tackles Serbia

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Lithuania came into the FIBA World Cup as a complete underdog after its ninth-place finish in the 2019 edition in China –...
Sports
fbtw
Quarterfinals-bound Serbia learns from Italy loss

Quarterfinals-bound Serbia learns from Italy loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following a tough come-from-behind defeat against Italy, Serbia said they learned their lessons and ensured that they will...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sudan&rsquo;s basketball body speaks vs racism on player after kidney incident

Sudan’s basketball body speaks vs racism on player after kidney incident

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The South Sudan Basketball Federation (SSBFed) slammed the supposed racism received by player Nuni Omot following news that...
Sports
fbtw
Gold For Gold aids Filipino wrestlers eyeing 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Gold For Gold aids Filipino wrestlers eyeing 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

4 hours ago
Go For Gold Philippines founder Jeremy Go recently handed out pairs of fighting shoes to the national wrestlers who engaged...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Chinese cagers out to stretch reign in ASEAN veteran joust

Fil-Chinese cagers out to stretch reign in ASEAN veteran joust

5 hours ago
Unlike in past editions, Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association (FCVBA) will be competing in only one age division...
Sports
fbtw
Obscure Thai qualifier dominates Portland Classic

Obscure Thai qualifier dominates Portland Classic

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Four days after she nailed a spot in the Portland Classic through the Monday’s qualifier, Thai Chanettee Wannasaen soaked...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with