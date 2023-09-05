Has Maharlika Manila FC turned a new leaf?

MANILA, Philippines – Three to one in favor of Maharlika Manila Football Club.

Say that again.

Maharlika Manila FC defeated top-rated Sino Football Club, 3-1, last weekend in the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Michael Simms scored a brace for Maharlika in regulation to the one strike for Sino FC, which has been one of the top sides in the AIA 7s League in the last several seasons.

With the new format in place — the comeback period that was adopted from the Target Score of The Soccer Tournament (USA) to give the team lagging behind a fighting chance where the official winner will be the team to better by one goal the leading team’s goal tally during regulation.

This time, Tyler John, who first came into local consciousness when he played for Far East United in The Soccer Tournament $ 1 Million Winner-Take-All, struck for Maharlika Manila to lift the team to victory, 3-1.

It might be the first win, but under new head coach and former UST star and Azkals defender David Basa, Maharlika Manila is atop the Division 1 standings even if only for a week.

Whether in 7s Football or the Philippines Football League, Maharlika Manila is oft on the losing end of a match.

“We have high hopes,” succinctly bared team manager Ethan Lee. “We’re serious about improving our team’s standing. The league’s rule changes make the game more exciting and for local players to adjust to the international style of play.”