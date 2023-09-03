^

Beware of Lithuania

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
September 3, 2023 | 12:00am

Two unbeaten teams face off in the FIBA World Cup second round of 16 at the MOA Arena tonight and it could be a preview of a final showdown if stars alignTeam USA and Lithuania tote identical 4-0 records entering their colossal matchup to decide pole position in Group JTheyll make it to the knockout quarterfinals where the winner of tonights duel faces No. 2 in Group I (likely Italy).

Lithuania is ranked No. 8 in FIBAs ladder and Team USA, No. 2Team USA has played in all 18 FIBA World Cups, including this years edition and won five championshipsLithuania is in its sixth FIBA World Cup appearance with a highest finish of third in 2010Team USA is bannered by 11 NBA draft picks and Lithuania, fourEvery player in coach Steve Kerrs roster has seen action in the NBA while Lithuania features five NBA veterans.

Both teams are buoyed by depthIn four FIBA World Cup games so far, nine Team USA and eight Lithuanian players are averaging at least 15 minutesKerr and opposing coach Kazys Maksvytis like to juggle combinations with deep rotations, realizing the importance of playing at a fast pace in a 40-minute contestGetting off to a strong start is a boost but making midstream adjustments is a more critical factor considering the army of players coming off the bench.

Team USA tweaked its starting lineup starting the third game against Jordan after Brandon Ingram didnt seem to fit in the flow against New Zealand and GreeceJosh Hart, a role player who relies less on his individual skills than Ingram, got Kerrs nod to start in the last two contests against Jordan and MontenegroHart is Team USAs leading rebounder with a 7.3 average even if hes 6-4 and his teammates include 6-8 Cam Johnson, 6-8 Ingram, 6-10 Jaren Jackson, 6-10 Paolo Banchero, 6-11 Bobby Portis and 7-0 Walker KesslerThat stat clearly illustrates Harts heart.

Lithuania also had a change in its first fiveTamas Dimsa started in Lithuanias first game against Egypt then yielded his starting job to Margiris Normantas from the second contest against MexicoNormantas erupted for 18 points to lead Lithuanias scorers in the 93-67 win over Egypt and convinced Maksvytis he deserved to startOther Lithuanian starters are 6-4 point guard Rokas Jokubaitis (the teams youngest player at 22), 7-0 two-time Olympian and 11-year NBA veteran Jonas Valanciunas, 6-7 Iggy Brazdeikis (shooting 70 percent from three) and 6-9 Tadas SedekerskisKey relievers are 7-0 Donatas Montiejunas (six-year NBA veteran), 6-9 Eimantas Bendzius and 6-9 Mindaugas Kuzminskas (averaging 10.8 points). Eight Lithuanian players are shooting at least 50 percent from the fieldAgainst Greece the other night, Lithuania took 24 triples and 29 two-point shots, hitting 63 percent from beyond the arc and 62 percent from two-point distanceLithuania was down by four at the half, up by six entering the fourth period then closed it out with a 28-9 barrage to win, 92-67Lithuanias physicality will be a major problem for Team USA which isnt used to the kind of rugged play thats a trademark of the European styleTeam USA had some difficulty handling Montenegro last Friday, down by one at the half and up six to end the third quarterTeam USA settled for an 85-72 win, its slimmest margin of victory so farTonights clash will clear the air on whether Team USA has the tools to make it all the way to the top.

