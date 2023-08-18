^

Martin, Duge hurdle scales for 10-round boxing fight

August 18, 2023 | 4:16pm
Carl Jammes Martin (left) registered 123.8lbs while Oscar Duge came in at 118.4lbs during Friday morning's official weigh-in.

MANILA, Philippines – Protagonists Carl Jammes Martin and Oscar Duge of Tanzania both made the contracted weight of their 10-round encounter.

During Friday morning's official weigh-in at the Elorde Gym in Manila, the Ifugao-native Martin registered 123.8lbs while Duge came in at 118.4lbs.

"I am challenged by his record. He has yet to lose by a knockout. That will be my aim, to be the first boxer to knock him out," said Martin (21-0, 17 knockouts).

While the bout is a non-title affair, a lot will be at stake as the superbantamweight Martin is currently ranked No. 4 in the IBF and No. 9 in the WBO, something which Duge wants to claim.

"I know he is good and his fights are seen around the world. This is my chance to show the world I am also a great fighter," said Duge who holds an 11-5-2 record with 4 KOs.

Promoted by Gerry Penalosa's GerryPens Promotions, the Martin-Duge battle will be staged Saturday afternoon at the Flash Ballroom in Sucat, Paranaque.

