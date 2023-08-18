^

Eala, partner get boot in W25 Aldershot semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 10:42am
Eala, partner get boot in W25 Aldershot semis
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala and her Polish partner, Urszula Radwanska, crashed out of the semifinal round of W25 Aldershot doubles’ competition after falling against the Japanese duo of Saki Imamura and Erina Hayashi in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, Thursday night (Manila time).

Eala’s doubles match started about an hour after a singles’ match against Australian Talia Gibson that went almost three hours.

The Japanese duo won 27 service points compared to the 27 of Eala and Radwanska.

The former also had 33 receiving points, compared to just 19 from the latter pair.

The Imamura-Hayashi pair is ranked third in the competition.

Eala and Radwanska, while unseeded in the tourney, were able to oust the first-seeded British pair of Lauryn John-Baptiste and Emily Appleton in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Filipina’s singles’ title quest in the W25 Aldershot is still alive as she will be facing American Jenna Defalco on Friday.

