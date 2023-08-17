^

Eala, teammate shock top seed in W25 Aldershot tennis tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 10:45am
Eala, teammate shock top seed in W25 Aldershot tennis tilt
Alex Eala (right) and her partner, Poland's Urszula Radwanska
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala and her Polish partner, Urszula Radwanska, stunned the top-seeded pair in the W25 Aldershot doubles’ tournament, pulling off a straight-sets win, 6-3, 7-5, Wednesday night (Manila time) in Great Britain.

The British tandem of Lauryn John-Baptiste and Emily Appleton fell against the unseeded pair of Radwanska and Eala, who won in a singles’ match just about an hour before the start of the doubles’ bout.

Eala and Radwanska won 41 service points compared to just 33 service points for John-Baptiste and Appleton.

With the victory, the Eala-Radwanska pair is off to the semifinals of the tournament, where they will be facing the Japanese duo of Saki Imamura and Erina Hayashi.

The tandem of Imamura and Hayashi is ranked third in the tournament.The Japanese pair earlier defeated the United Kingdom’s Nell Miller and Amelia Rajecki. 

They will face off at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday (Manila time.)

Eala is yet to lose a match since winning the W25 Roehampton on Sunday.

The Filipina will be facing Australian Talia Gibson in the singles’ competition also on Thursday.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
