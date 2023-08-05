^

Sports

St. Clare edges UE to enter UCBL final

The Philippine Star
August 5, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Babacar Ndong scored on an alley-oop in the dying seconds as St. Clare College-Caloocan outlasted University of the East, 82-81, in the semis of the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament on Thursday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

With the win, the Saints set up a one-game title duel with top seed San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Friday in the seven-team pre-season tournament.

The Warriors trailed for most of the game but appeared headed to a huge come-from-behind win after taking an 81-80 lead on Vlair Lingolingo’s driving layup.

But a defensive lapse did the Warriors in to the horror of their supporters, but to the delight of St. Clare fans who were looking for a runaway win after the Saints posted several double-digit leads in the first half.

The Warriors, however, rallied furiously to make the game interesting.

Johhsherick Estrada led the Saints with 17 points plus five boards and two assists while Ndong went on to finish with a double-double of 16 boards and 15 points. Nikko Angeles chipped in 13 – mostly in the second quarter.

The absence of Delveion Jackson and the offensive struggles of the usually reliable Noy Remogat contributed to UE’s downfall.

Lingolingo paced the Warriors with 19 points.

