Jetski National Championship returns for new round in Subic

MANILA, Philippines – Some of the country’s top jetski riders will get another chance to strut their stuff in Round 3 of the 2023 JSAP Jetski National Championship slated August 12-13 in Subic.

Jet Sports Association of the Philippines president Harley David said it will be mayhem as riders will try to boost their chances of making it to the Philippine team that will participate in two major international competitions this year.

“After Round 3, gagawin natin ang national finals sa September 9-10 also in Subic. This serves as a qualifying round for the team that we will send to US Championship and the Kings Cup in Thailand in October,” David said in the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports Inc. (TOPS) “Usapang Sports” at the PSC Conference Room inside the famed Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Malate, Manila Thursday.

David admitted that jetski is still not as popular as mainstream sports despite countless achievements by Filipino riders in the international scene. But things might be different in the coming days as the Jet Sports Association of the Philippines (JSAP) just recently received “regular membership” from the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

"We thank POC president Bambol (Tolentino) and the POC General Assembly for accepting JSAP as regular member of the Olympic body. This will be a great help in our plan to intensify our sports program and bring honor and admiration from our beloved countrymen," David said in the forum supported by the PSC, Behrouz Persian Cuisine and Pocari Sweat.

As a regular POC member, JSAP will receive all necessary support to strengthen its relationship with the international sports committee, and can directly approach the Philippine Sports Commission for financial support to sustain its grassroots program, as well as strengthen their elite athletes training.

For a long time, David asserted that they were able to advance their cause, including organizing local tournaments and participating in international events with the help of the private sector and support from parents and the athletes themselves.

"The good thing about us in JSAP is that we are family sports. Our Executive class riders are the ones who support their equipment, while their children are the ones we take care of from the juniors up to a higher level," he said.

According to David, despite the lack of equipment, Filipino riders remain competitive in the international scene, and the success of some, including Louie Buhisan in the recently concluded Round 2 of the Waterjet World Series in Vinchy, France, proves this.

"We have many world champions. There is Paul del Rosario and just recently in France, our athlete Louie Buhisan won," said David.