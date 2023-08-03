^

Sports

Jetski National Championship returns for new round in Subic

Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 5:13pm
Jetski National Championship returns for new round in Subic
Jet Sports Association of the Philippines president Harley David

MANILA, Philippines – Some of the country’s top jetski riders will get another chance to strut their stuff in Round 3 of the 2023 JSAP Jetski National Championship slated August 12-13 in Subic.

Jet Sports Association of the Philippines president Harley David said it will be mayhem as riders will try to boost their chances of making it to the Philippine team that will participate in two major international competitions this year.

“After Round 3, gagawin natin ang national finals sa September 9-10 also in Subic. This serves as a qualifying round for the team that we will send to US Championship and the Kings Cup in Thailand in October,” David said in the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports Inc. (TOPS) “Usapang Sports” at the PSC Conference Room inside the famed Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Malate, Manila Thursday.

David admitted that jetski is still not as popular as mainstream sports despite countless achievements by Filipino riders in the international scene. But things might be different in the coming days as the Jet Sports Association of the Philippines (JSAP) just recently received “regular membership” from the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

"We thank POC president Bambol (Tolentino) and the POC General Assembly for accepting JSAP as regular member of the Olympic body. This will be a great help in our plan to intensify our sports program and bring honor and admiration from our beloved countrymen," David said in the forum supported by the PSC, Behrouz Persian Cuisine and Pocari Sweat.

As a regular POC member, JSAP will receive all necessary support to strengthen its relationship with the international sports committee, and can directly approach the Philippine Sports Commission for financial support to sustain its grassroots program, as well as strengthen their elite athletes training.

For a long time, David asserted that they were able to advance their cause, including organizing local tournaments and participating in international events with the help of the private sector and support from parents and the athletes themselves.

"The good thing about us in JSAP is that we are family sports. Our Executive class riders are the ones who support their equipment, while their children are the ones we take care of from the juniors up to a higher level," he said.
According to David, despite the lack of equipment, Filipino riders remain competitive in the international scene, and the success of some, including Louie Buhisan in the recently concluded Round 2 of the Waterjet World Series in Vinchy, France, proves this.

"We have many world champions. There is Paul del Rosario and just recently in France, our athlete Louie Buhisan won," said David.

vuukle comment

JETSKI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Door&rsquo;s open for Kai

Door’s open for Kai

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The door is still open for Kai Sotto to join Gilas for the FIBA World Cup even as the 7-3 center isn’t able to make...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire laments KO prediction by dad

Donaire laments KO prediction by dad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Still reeling from a tough unanimous decision loss over the weekend, “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire Jr. was...
Sports
fbtw
History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team arrived in Manila Wednesday, a few days after their historic FIFA World...
Sports
fbtw
Ubas rearms for Paris

Ubas rearms for Paris

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
SEA Games long jump gold medalist Janry Ubas failed to accumulate enough qualifying points to book a ticket to the World Athletics...
Sports
fbtw
Stajcic to coach Aussie club after leaving Filipinas

Stajcic to coach Aussie club after leaving Filipinas

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Australian football team Perth Glory FC has appointed former Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic as its new head coach, the squad...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malixi slips with 79 but makes cut in Canadian amateur golf tiff

Malixi slips with 79 but makes cut in Canadian amateur golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Rianne Malixi advanced to the final 36 holes of the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship but fell way off halfway leader...
Sports
fbtw
Captain urges under-fire USA to raise game in FIFA Women's World Cup knockouts

Captain urges under-fire USA to raise game in FIFA Women's World Cup knockouts

4 hours ago
United States captain Lindsey Horan has called on the holders to "raise the standard" heading into the Women's World Cup knockout...
Sports
fbtw
Chandler McDaniel rises from injury with World Cup stint

Chandler McDaniel rises from injury with World Cup stint

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Life has gone full circle for Filipinas forward Chandler McDaniel after her debut performance in the 2023 FIFA Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
SEAG winners to lead Smart/MVPSF Philippine team in Korea taekwondo joust

SEAG winners to lead Smart/MVPSF Philippine team in Korea taekwondo joust

7 hours ago
Olympian champion Kurt Bryan Barbosa and six other Cambodia Southeast Asian Games gold medal winners will banner the Smart/MVPSF...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with