Lady Altas stun Lady Blazers to complete SSL semis cast

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 8:25pm
Perpetual crashes into the Shakey's Super League semifinals after upsetting the CSB Lady Blazers.
MANILA, Philippines -- The University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Lady Altas upset the De College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers in five sets, 25-16, 20-25, 28-26, 25-16, 15-12, to book the last semifinal ticket in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Wednesday evening.

Mary Rhose Dopol delivered a performance of a lifetime for the Lady Altas, scoring 33 points as she willed her team to a win over the reigning NCAA champions.

The two squads went back and forth in the final set, but a Charmaine Ocado kill completed the upset for Perpetual.

Winnie Bedana finished with 17 points followed by Shaila Omipon with 13 and Ocado with 11.

For the Lady Blazers, Zamantha Nolasco top-scored with 28 points.

Wielyn Estoque had 17 points while Gayle Pascual chipped in 12.

Perpetual head coach Sandy Rieta lauded his team for its improvements.

“Masaya syempre kasi malakas ang CSB, back-to-back NCAA champion. Thank God at maganda yung nilaro ng mga bata,” he said.

Perpetual will face Adamson in the first game of the semifinals Friday, while La Salle will battle UST in the match.

CSB BLAZERS

PHILIPPINE COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UNIVERÂ­SITY OF PERPETUAL HELP SYSÂ­TEM DALTA
