Blue Eagles, Saints make UCBL Final Four

The Philippine Star
July 27, 2023 | 12:00am
Blue Eagles, Saints make UCBL Final Four
With the win, the Blue Eagles arranged a semis showdown with top seed San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Saturday.
UCBL

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo Team B and St. Clare College-Caloocan bested their respective rivals to complete the semis cast in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament on Tuesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

The Eagles drew solid game from Shawn Tuano in downing the Centro Escolar University Scorpions, 92-74, while the St. Clare Saints walloped the Philippine Women’s University dribblers, 101-68.

With the win, the Eagles arranged a semis showdown with top seed San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Saturday.

The Saints, on the other hand, set up an exciting duel with the UE Warriors, who rallied to score a 102-92 win over the Olivares College Sea Lions.

SSC will enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage over the Eagles after topping the elims with a 5-1 card.

With Tuano, Lebron Nieto and Kyle Gamber at the helm, the Eagles were never in trouble right after posting a 25-13 first-quarter lead as almost everybody got their fair share with their individual skills.

The game, however, belonged to Tuano who finished with 22 points, nine boards and two assists. Four other players, including Nieto and Jordi Gomez de Liaño, scored in double figures for UE.

