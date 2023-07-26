PBA import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sought as Jordanâ€™s naturalized player

^

PBA import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sought as Jordan’s naturalized player

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 3:00pm
Former TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is being eyed as the naturalized player for Jordan in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.
MANILA, Philippines –- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who suited up as TNT’s import in the PBA, is reportedly being eyed to be Jordan’s naturalized player for the FIBA World Cup.

According to the Jordan Basketball Federation (JBF,) it is already trying to grant Jordanian citizenship to Hollis-Jefferson.

It added that the 6-foot-6 wingman is at its national team’s camp in Lithuania.

“American Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been signed as a new player for the Jordan Falcons in the World Cup,” the JBF said in an Instagram post, as translated by the website.

A former NBA player, Hollis-Jefferson led the Tropang Giga to a championship in the PBA Governor’s Cup last April. 

He was named Best Import, averaging 30.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.2 steals and a block.

