UCBL cagefest: Ateneo forges semis clash vs San Sebastian

Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 12:02pm
With the win, the Blue Eagles arranged a semis showdown with top seed San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Saturday.
UCBL

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo Team B and St. Clare College-Caloocan bested their respective rivals to complete the semis cast in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament on Tuesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

The Blue Eagles got solid game from Shawn Tuano and downed the Centro Escolar University Scorpions, 92-74, while the St. Clare Saints walloped the Philippine Women’s University dribblers, 101-68.

With the win, the Eagles arranged a semis showdown with top seed San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Saturday.

The Saints, on the other hand, set up an exciting duel with the UE Warriors, who rallied to score a 102-92 win over the Olivares College Sea Lions.

SSC enjoys a twice-to-beat advantage over the Eagles after topping the elims with a 5-1 card.

With Tuano, Lebron Nieto and Kyle Gamber at the helm, the Eagles were never in trouble right after posting a 25-13 first quarter lead as almost everybody got their fair share of attention with their individual skills.

The game, however, belonged to Tuano finished with 22 points, 9 boards and 2 assists. Four other players, including Nieto and Jordi Gomez De Liano, scored in double figures for UE.

Noy Remogat produced a double-double for UE with 24 points laced with four triples and 11 assists plus seven rebounds. He got ample support from Delveion Jackson who added 23 points and 13 boards.

