^

Sports

Gilas keenly awaiting Kai Sotto's MRI result

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 8:33pm
Gilas keenly awaiting Kai Sotto's MRI result
Kai Sotto
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto is “fully expected” to come to the Gilas Pilipinas practice on Monday, Coach Chot Reyes said Friday night.

This as they continue to await whether the 7-foot-3 big man is healthy enough or not.

Reyes told reporters after practice Friday night that Sotto underwent an MRI on Thursday, the same day he arrived in the Philippines.

The results of the test should be available by the weekend, the coach bared.

“We fully expect him to be at practice on Monday,” Reyes said.

Sotto just arrived from a frustrating Summer League stint with the Orlando Magic.

The big man played only two of the five games for the Magic, the second of which was cut short due to back issues.

Reyes said that he never questioned Sotto’s commitment to the team.

“He has always said that he wants to come and play for the national team. That has never been the question,” he said.

“The question is always the schedule and how quickly he can come in and train with us. The commitment was never an issue,” he added.

Sotto showed up to Gilas’ tune-up game against Ateneo de Manila University on Thursday.

He, however, did not suit up.

Assistant Coach Tim Cone said he has not yet talked with Sotto regarding his return to practice.

“That is a conversation he had with coach Chot, he did not have his conversation with me so I’m not sure about that yet,” Cone said.

Meanwhile, Reyes said that he was “very disappointed” with the way Gilas played during the tune-up game.

“I thought Ateneo outplayed us. And that's something we had a long meeting today about,” he said.

“But I said, we can't allow a game like yesterday to kind of jolt us into suddenly playing better because we have a very small margin for error right off the bat,” he added.

vuukle comment

FIBA BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

GILAS PI­LIPINAS

KAI SOTTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Buntan eyes ONE women&rsquo;s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

Buntan eyes ONE women’s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipino-American mixed martial artist Jackie Buntan will be gunning for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai World Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' FIFA World Cup bid to be shown on Pilipinas Live

Filipinas' FIFA World Cup bid to be shown on Pilipinas Live

1 day ago
Fans of the Philippine women’s football team can catch their hotly anticipated 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup debut...
Sports
fbtw
Controversial tennis player gets eliminated in Hungarian Open, apologizes for antics

Controversial tennis player gets eliminated in Hungarian Open, apologizes for antics

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Controversial tennister Amarissa Toth bowed out of the Hungarian Open after losing to Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl in their round-of-16...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas start living the dream, shoot for FIFA World Cup glory

Filipinas start living the dream, shoot for FIFA World Cup glory

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
World, meet the Filipinas.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: San Juan, Quezon, Bataan hurdle foes

MPBL: San Juan, Quezon, Bataan hurdle foes

8 hours ago
San Juan extended its winning run while Quezon Province gained traction on Friday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
RRQ Philippines' Mobile Legends team to debut in MDL PH Season 2

RRQ Philippines' Mobile Legends team to debut in MDL PH Season 2

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Months after posts calling for Mobile Legends Bang Bang players, RRQ Philippines has confirmed its participation in the coming...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine tankers bound for World Championship

Philippine tankers bound for World Championship

5 hours ago
The six-man Philippine swimming team led by two-time Olympian Jasmine Alkhaldi left Manila on Thursday for the 17th World...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas fall to Swiss in FIFA World Cup debut

Filipinas fall to Swiss in FIFA World Cup debut

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team stumbled at the hands of Switzerland in their Group A match, losing their...
Sports
fbtw
Olsim leaves Lakay for Lions Nation

Olsim leaves Lakay for Lions Nation

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Filipina mixed martial arts fighter Jenelyn Olsim has jumped ship from Team Lakay to Lions Nation MMA, she confirmed.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with