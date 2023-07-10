^

Choco Mucho, F2 collide as PVL returns from 10-day break

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 10, 2023 | 5:00pm
Sisi Rondina sparkled with 14 points in leading the Flying Titans to their first triumph.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Tuesday
(PhilSports Arena)

9:30 a.m. – Petro Gazz vs Farm Fresh
12 p.m. – Cignal vs Foton
4 p.m. – Akari vs Chery Tiggo
6:30 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs F2

MANILA, Philippines – After a 10-day respite, the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference will resume with a vengeance as it holds a heavy four-game bill highlighted by the clash of the Pool B titans Choco Mucho and F2 Logistics Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Both the Flying Titans and the Cargo Movers have won their first two assignments and shared the lead in their bracket, and the winner of their 6:30 p.m. showdown would be the lone leader and move closer to the semifinals.

In the eye of Choco Mucho’s resurgence was a spitfire in Sisi Rondina, who has led her new team by averaging 16.5 points in her first two games since returning to the sport after her beach volley foreys.

“I always show kung paano ako magtrabaho, paano maglaro para madala teammates ko,” said the vocal and energetic Rondina, who has a body of a libero but can elevate and pack her hits with power.

It also helped that Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin has been drawing a strong performance from Caithlyn Viray, who have made the most out of her opportunities and normed 10 hits in two outings.

While snaring two wins is something to celebrate for, the Flying Titans knew it gets tougher as the tournament progresses since they’ll be playing in their next games three of the league’s most dangerous teams including the Petro Gazz Angels and the Cignal HD Spikers.

Choco Mucho will also tackle an F2 team that was coming off a 25-20, 30-28, 23-25, 25-22 squeaker over Cignal last July 1 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

F2 mentor Regine Diego was happy with the win but stressed they still have room for improvement.

“We still have a lot to learn, we can’t stop because it's not done yet, it was just the second game,” said Diego.

Also lined up for the day are matches pitting Petro Gazz (1-1) with Farm Fresh (0-2) at 9:30 a.m., Cignal (1-1) versus Foton (0-2) at 12 p.m. and Akari (0-1) against Chery Tiggo (0-1) at 4 p.m.

