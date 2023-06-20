Juan Gomez de LiaÃ±o, AJ Edu to play in Asian leaguesÂ 

Juan Gomez de Liaño, AJ Edu to play in Asian leagues

Juan Gomez de Liano (left) and AJ Edu will see action in the Korean Basketball League and Japan B. League, respectively.

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Gomez de Liaño is off to the Korean Basketball League while AJ Edu will fly his act in the Japan B. League.

Two of the country’s rising stars and national team players inked separate deals yesterday to join the growing pool of Filipino imports in overseas leagues.

De Liaño, a former Gilas Pilipinas player who played in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, signed a three-year contract with the Seoul SK Knights in Korea, as Edu, member of the Gilas’ current World Cup pool, struck a deal with the Toyama Grouses in Japan.

Seoul is the former champion of KBL before being dethroned by Anyang KGC featuring another local standout in former NCAA Rookie-MVP Rhenz Abando of Letran.

Seoul will be the third overseas stop of De Liaño in a budding pro career after his stellar collegiate campaign with the University of the Philippines in the UAAP.

The spitfire guard previously played in the Japan B. League Division II with the Earthfriends Tokyo Z, Indonesia with the BBM Viking Warriors and Lithuania with the BC Wolves.

De Liaño, brother of PBA player Javi, also played in the PBA D-League in between those stints and even won the MVP award for 2022 Aspirants’ Cup runner-up Marinerong Pilipino.

For Edu, it’s his professional debut after a roller coaster collegiate ride with the Toledo Rockets in the US NCAA marred by multiple knee injuries.

Now that he’s back in top form, the 6-foot-10 Filipino-Nigerian slotman is expected to be of help for Toyama, former team of fellow Gilas player Dwight Ramos, that finished at 22nd place of the B.League with a dismal 15-45 slate this season.

De Liaño will join Abando, SJ Belangel and Dave Ildefonso among the few imports in Korea while Edu crowds Ramos, Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, Ray Parks and Jordan Heading in Japan.