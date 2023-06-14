TNT Triple Giga, Uratex Dream gain Red Bull 3x3 hoops world berths

Red Bull Philippines has crowned the country's representatives of the Red Bull Half Court 2023.

The wildcard teams dominated the tournament, with TNT Triple Giga of the men’s division finishing on top, while Uratex Dream toppling seven other female teams to secure their spot as the country’s undisputed representative to compete in the women’s division of the tournament. Both teams are headed to Serbia in September for the World Finals.

TNT Triple Giga, consisting of Almond Vosotros, Ping Exciminiano, Gryann Mendoza and Lervin Flores, showed grit and perseverance when they managed to outperform all the other teams. During the finals against the CAVITEX Braves, Vosotros rallied his team to 21-20 victory.

"For me, the experience is always there, so that’s a big help for me. Ping and Gryann adapted as well. Plus, we’ve been together for a long time so I think that’s our advantage," said Vosotros.

Uratex Dream, on the other hand, dominated throughout the tournament and secured their spot with a win in the finals over Team FILA. Kaye Pingol, Mikka Cacho, Samantha Harada and Blanche Bahuyan were a class above everyone else.

Tournament Commissioner Coach Eric Altamirano expressed his delight and believes that this season is only the beginning for Red Bull Half Court Philippines.

“I think it’s a good start for Red Bull Half Court and I think they’re going to do this every year, so this is a good jumping point for the program. Sure, next year madami na mag pe-prepare, maraming sasali pa," said Altamirano.

Here's hoping both teams can continue their winnings ways in Serbia.