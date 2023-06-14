^

Sports

TNT Triple Giga, Uratex Dream gain Red Bull 3x3 hoops world berths

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
June 14, 2023 | 10:43am
TNT Triple Giga, Uratex Dream gain Red Bull 3x3 hoops world berths
Gryann Mendoza hauls down a rebound for TNT Triple Giga.
Red Bull Half Court 2023

Red Bull Philippines has crowned the country's representatives of the Red Bull Half Court 2023. 

The wildcard teams dominated the tournament, with TNT Triple Giga of the men’s division finishing on top, while Uratex Dream toppling seven other female teams to secure their spot as the country’s undisputed representative to compete in the women’s division of the tournament. Both teams are headed to Serbia in September for the World Finals.

TNT Triple Giga, consisting of Almond Vosotros, Ping Exciminiano, Gryann Mendoza and Lervin Flores, showed grit and perseverance when they managed to outperform all the other teams. During the finals against the CAVITEX Braves, Vosotros rallied his team to 21-20 victory.

"For me, the experience is always there, so that’s a big help for me. Ping and Gryann adapted as well. Plus, we’ve been together for a long time so I think that’s our advantage," said Vosotros.

Uratex Dream, on the other hand, dominated throughout the tournament and secured their spot with a win in the finals over Team FILA. Kaye Pingol, Mikka Cacho, Samantha Harada and Blanche Bahuyan were a class above everyone else. 

Tournament Commissioner Coach Eric Altamirano expressed his delight and believes that this season is only the beginning for Red Bull Half Court Philippines.

“I think it’s a good start for Red Bull Half Court and I think they’re going to do this every year, so this is a good jumping point for the program. Sure, next year madami na mag pe-prepare, maraming sasali pa," said Altamirano. 

Here's hoping both teams can continue their winnings ways in Serbia. 

3X3 BASKETBALL

RED BULL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot keeps options open

Chot keeps options open

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes is widening his choices for a naturalized player on the national team competing in the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic, Nuggets close out Heat for historic NBA title

Jokic, Nuggets close out Heat for historic NBA title

1 day ago
The Denver Nuggets disposed of the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Ball Arena on Tuesday, 94-89, to win their...
Sports
fbtw
Archers sweep Altas for PBA D-League semis return

Archers sweep Altas for PBA D-League semis return

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle punched a return ticket to the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup finals, pulling away early...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas pool members understand mission

Gilas pool members understand mission

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas carried an optimistic disposition as it opened camp for the FIBA World Cup amid the usual lack-of-abled-bodies...
Sports
fbtw
Rosales, Bedeo champs in Amit Cup

Rosales, Bedeo champs in Amit Cup

12 hours ago
Eighteen-year-old Sofia Rosales edged 12-year-old Rhaki Roj Constantino, 7-6, to top the Advanced Group play in the first...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273811
            [Title] => MPBL: Bacoor, Negros outlast foes in OT
            [Summary] => Bacoor and Negros went through overtime before subduing their rivals on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Bacoor Strikers Gymnasium.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 11:37:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/14/jhan-mchale-nermal-bacoor-mpbl_2023-06-14_11-37-15208_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273810
            [Title] => New-look Hideki Matsuyama ready for US Open campaign
            [Summary] => A bearded Hideki Matsuyama may well be the best version of Hideki Matsuyama that the golfing world needs.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 11:23:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806838
            [AuthorName] => Chuah Choo Chiang
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/14/hideki-matsuyama-golf_2023-06-14_11-24-52172_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273807
            [Title] => Italy, Spain seek redemption in UEFA National League semis
            [Summary] => The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been over for almost a year now, but the effects still linger on especially for both Italy and Spain.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 10:55:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1691158
            [AuthorName] => Rick Olivares
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/04/15/football-generic2019-02-1314-24-182020-04-0216-26-21780thumbnail_2020-04-15_13-51-57_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273804
            [Title] => MSC: Blacklist International survives Malaysian champs, seizes group lead
            [Summary] => Blacklist International denied Malaysian champions TODAK a reverse sweep, taking the final match-up of the group stages to advance to the knockout stages of the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 10:02:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806617
            [AuthorName] => Michelle Lojo
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/14/blacklist-international-msc_2023-06-14_10-02-18361_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273637
            [Title] => EJ says more work to do
            [Summary] => World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, fresh from joining the elite six-meter club, is far from resting on his laurels. He said clearing the six-meter bar in Norway last weekend wasnâ€™t his best jump and thereâ€™s more work to be done on the way to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-14 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805330
            [AuthorName] => Joaquin Henson
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/13/1_2023-06-13_20-42-36662_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
MPBL: Bacoor, Negros outlast foes in OT

MPBL: Bacoor, Negros outlast foes in OT

1 hour ago
Bacoor and Negros went through overtime before subduing their rivals on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
New-look Hideki Matsuyama ready for US Open campaign

New-look Hideki Matsuyama ready for US Open campaign

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 1 hour ago
A bearded Hideki Matsuyama may well be the best version of Hideki Matsuyama that the golfing world needs.
Sports
fbtw
Italy, Spain seek redemption in UEFA National League semis

Italy, Spain seek redemption in UEFA National League semis

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been over for almost a year now, but the effects still linger on especially for both Italy and...
Sports
fbtw
MSC: Blacklist International survives Malaysian champs, seizes group lead

MSC: Blacklist International survives Malaysian champs, seizes group lead

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Blacklist International denied Malaysian champions TODAK a reverse sweep, taking the final match-up of the group stages to...
Sports
fbtw
EJ says more work to do

EJ says more work to do

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, fresh from joining the elite six-meter club, is far from resting on his laurels. He said...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with