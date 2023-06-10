Ardina posts strong start in LPGA foray

MANILA, Philippines — Coming off a missed cut stint in the Epson Tour, Dottie Ardina put up a strong start in the LPGA circuit, shooting a four-under 67 to trail Swede Dani Holmqvist by just three strokes after 18 holes of the Shoprite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

As if to prove something, the veteran Filipina campaigner hit back-to-back birdies to launch her backside bid at the par-71 Seaview, Bay course then rebounded from a miscue on No. 13 with birdies on Nos. 17, 1 and 3 to fashion out a 35-32 round for a share of ninth with three others, including major titlist and world No. 8 Hyo Joo Kim of Korea.

The ICTSI-backed Ardina, who failed to advance in last week's Champions Fore Change Invitational in North Carolina, made up for lack in length (227 yards) with superb iron shots, reaching the greens in regulation 15 times and finishing with 29 putts, finishing ahead of the likes of Thai Atthaya Thitikul (68) and Canadian Brooke Henderson (69), among other top guns in the $1.75 million, 54-hole championship.

Bianca Pagdanganan likewise put herself in the early mix with a 71 although she stood at joint 53rd after going 13-of-14 on a 288-yard driving clip. She, however, missed six greens. The big-hitting winner of the recent Anvaya Ladies International and also wound up with 29 putts.

Holmqvist sizzled with an eagle-spiked, bogey-less 64 to grab a one-stroke lead over Chinese Yan Liu and Korean Jenny Shin, who matched 65s, while five players, including Swede Anna Nordqvist and South African Paula Reto, turned in identical 66s.

Over in the Epson Tour in Michigan, Fil-Am Clariss Guce and Chanelle Avaricio fired 71s for a share of 23rd, five shots behind Aussie Soo jin Lee, who came up with a 66 at the Battle Creek Country Club in Battle Creek.

But Pauline del Rosario, the best Filipino finisher in Champions Fore at tied 22nd, struggled with a 73 and Abby Arevalo limped with a 75.

In Japan, Juvic Pagunsan kept his surge and shot a 67 after at 69-68 for a 204 but remained too far behind at tied 17th, 13 strokes off Takumi Kanaya, who put in a 64 for a 191, three strokes clear of Keita Nakajima heading to the final round of the ASO Lizuka Challenge at the ASO Lizuka Golf Club in Fukuoka Prefecture, also Saturday.