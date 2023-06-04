Century Tuna back as full IRONMAN's chief supporter

MANILA, Philippines – The full IRONMAN Philippines girds for another grueling jaunt on June 11 in Subic Bay with Century Tuna back as spearhead of the ever-popular endurance racing while championing in healthy and active lifestyle in general.

Kept out of the waters and roads during the pandemic, the full IRONMAN marked its return last year with Czech Petr Lukosz and Filipina Ines Santiago sharing top honors after the lung-busting 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run (full IRONMAN) race at the country’s top triathlon hub.

With everything else returning to normalcy, the country’s leading canned tuna brand is back at the helm of the premier swim, bike and run event as part of its continuing commitment to inspire Filipinos and the rest of the world to live a healthier lifestyle.

“This is to me why it is important to do yet another staging of the Century Tuna Ironman Philippines — to help reshape the world that was hit by a severe health crisis to become stronger and healthier,” said Greg Banzon, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of the sponsoring Century Pacific Food, Inc.

Through its flagship brand Century Tuna, CPFI has been at the forefront of triathlon since the early days of organized racing. From small community races to the national age group triathlon series and the IRONMAN branded 5150s, 70.3s and even the first full IRONMAN, also in Subic, in 2018, Century Tuna has helped stage and sponsor these races to develop the sport while promoting a way of life that embraces regular exercise and healthy nutrition to improve one's overall well-being.

“We are happy to see that our efforts to grow the sport over the many years through Century Tuna seems to have borne fruit given the very many organized races in many parts of the country we see today,” added Banzon.

A huge field braces for another test of power and stamina in the upcoming centerpiece event with another big set of bidders also all geared up for their own side of the racing duel in the Subic IRONMAN 70.3 to be disputed over the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run distance.

“However, what is even more important is that the third staging of the full IRONMAN signals the return of big triathlon racing in the country. And nothing is bigger than a full distance IM event,” said Banzon.

Registration is ongoing. For listup, visit www.ironman.com/ironmanphilippines or www.ironman.com/im703-subicbay.

Supported by global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, Hoka, Roka, Breitling Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo, the full IRONMAN PH and the Subic IM 70.3 races feature age categories 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75-and-above, both in men’s and women’s divisions.

Also set to be contested is the IM 70.3 relay title with over 50 teams leading the early roster of entries in the event backed by Asia supplier partners Always Advancing, Ekoi and Nirvana; media partners Outside and Sportgraf.com; venue host Subic Bay, and Lightwater, NLEX/SCTEX, 2Go and Prudential Guarantee.