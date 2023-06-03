^

Sports

Viernes sets MPBL record 50 points in Sarangani's 2OT win

Philstar.com
June 3, 2023 | 8:04pm
Viernes sets MPBL record 50 points in Sarangani's 2OT win
Jeff Viernes exploded for Sarangani.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Jeff Viernes fired a record 50 points to lift Sarangani past Nueva Ecija, 134-123, in double overtime in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City,

Showing his shooting prowess, Viernes poured 19 points and outscored the entire Rice Vanguards in the second extension en route to breaking the 44 points set by John Wilson when he was still a San Juan Knight in 2019.

More than that, the 5-foot-7 peppery point guard, who played as an import in Thailand a few years back and in Malaysia last year, powered Sarangani to a 7-6 record while handing Nueva Ecija its first loss after 11 straight wins in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

The 257 total scored by both teams also eclipsed the 234 aggregate posted when Manila beat Mindoro, 133-101, in the 2020 MPBL Lakan Season.

Nueva Ecija fought back from a 24-point halftime deficit, 67-43, to seize the lead at 97-93. JP Cauilan, however, drilled in a long triple with 13.7 seconds left to forge the first overtime.

Will McAloney scored inside to force the second overtime at 108 after Viernes pushed Sarangani ahead with two free throws.

Fielded in for 39 minutes and 56 seconds, Viernes, a standout from St. Clare, also issued eight assists, grabbed four rebounds and stole the ball thrice to run away with best player honors. He also knocked in nine of 14 triple attempts, 17 of 19 free throw tries and three more field goals.

Cauilan, who went five of six from rainbow territory like Viernes in the first half to push the Marlins ahead, wound up with 23 points plus three rebounds.

Other Marlins who delivered for Coach John Kallos were Rommel Calahat with 13 points and eight rebounds, Jordan Sta. Ana with 12 points plus five rebounds, and Reggz Gabat with 10 points.

Nueva Ecija got 20 points from Will McAloney, 18 from Jay Collado, 14 each from Chris Bitoon and Michael Juico, who also grabbed 10 rebounds, John Bryon Villarias with 12 points, and Michael Mabulac and Pamboy Raymundo with 10 each.

BASKETBALL

JEFF VIERNES

MPBL

SARANGANI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Foton joins PVL as 11th team

Foton joins PVL as 11th team

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
The Premier Volleyball League will have an 11th team in Chery Tiggo’s sister company Foton.
Sports
fbtw
US Open-bound Ardina 7 shots off the pace after 70

US Open-bound Ardina 7 shots off the pace after 70

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Dottie Ardina grappled with her irons but sizzled with her putter although her bogey-free two-under 70 could only net her...
Sports
fbtw
Far East United gets boot in TST quarterfinals

Far East United gets boot in TST quarterfinals

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Far East United’s stirring run at The Soccer Tournament $1 Million Winner-Take-All was ended Friday night by Israeli...
Sports
fbtw
Top Filipino golfers resume title hunt at ICTSI Valley

Top Filipino golfers resume title hunt at ICTSI Valley

7 hours ago
At least six of the country’s leading players, including winners of two of the first five legs of this year’s...
Sports
fbtw

Prodigal sons

By Bill Velasco | 21 hours ago
Suppose one of you has a hundred sheep and loses one of them.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271240
            [Title] => Vermosa Green Run reaffirms commitment to environment, adds 1K 'dog run'
            [Summary] => Vermosa Estateâ€™s fun and healthy Green Run will be back on June 25, packing more treats and surprises for both serious and casual runners.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 19:44:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/03/vermosa-green-run_2023-06-03_19-47-10361_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271237
            [Title] => California Academy rules Shakeyâ€™s Girls volleyball tourney
            [Summary] => California Academy warded off Naga College Foundation, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14, 25-19, and reigned supreme in the inaugural Shakeyâ€™s Girls Volleyball Invitational League.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 19:06:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806312
            [AuthorName] => John Bryan Ulanday
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2021/05/12/volleyball-generic2021-01-1312-49-592021-01-1814-50-332021-02-1017-08-322021-04-2112-42-26593thumbnail_2021-05-12_13-34-38417_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271197
            [Title] => Tiaong hoopers impress at home in PSL D2 Super Cup cagefest opener
            [Summary] => Home team Tiaong Meaksyon introduced itself with a bang against Gumaca Kuyas, 70-58, to open the inaugural D2 Super Cup Invitational Quezon Province.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 15:14:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806312
            [AuthorName] => John Bryan Ulanday
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/03/pilipinas-super-league-opening-tip-off_2023-06-03_15-15-04603_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271196
            [Title] => Hydro swimmers rule Tagbilaran tilt
            [Summary] => The Hydro Immersion Swimming Team claimed the overall championship in the recent Tagbilaran 2023 Swim Fest.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 15:07:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/03/tagbilaran-swimming-team_2023-06-03_15-08-14_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271195
            [Title] => Philippines cops silver in ASEAN Para Games 3x3 wheelchair hoops
            [Summary] => The Philippines claimed its first medal following a silver by the menâ€™s 3x3 basketball team.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 15:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/03/asean-para-games-wheelchair-basketball_2023-06-03_15-00-16211_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Vermosa Green Run reaffirms commitment to environment, adds 1K 'dog run'

Vermosa Green Run reaffirms commitment to environment, adds 1K 'dog run'

1 hour ago
Vermosa Estate’s fun and healthy Green Run will be back on June 25, packing more treats and surprises for both serious...
Sports
fbtw
California Academy rules Shakey&rsquo;s Girls volleyball tourney

California Academy rules Shakey’s Girls volleyball tourney

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
California Academy warded off Naga College Foundation, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14, 25-19, and reigned supreme in the inaugural Shakey’s...
Sports
fbtw
Tiaong hoopers impress at home in PSL D2 Super Cup cagefest opener

Tiaong hoopers impress at home in PSL D2 Super Cup cagefest opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Home team Tiaong Meaksyon introduced itself with a bang against Gumaca Kuyas, 70-58, to open the inaugural D2 Super Cup Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Hydro swimmers rule Tagbilaran tilt

Hydro swimmers rule Tagbilaran tilt

5 hours ago
The Hydro Immersion Swimming Team claimed the overall championship in the recent Tagbilaran 2023 Swim Fest.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines cops silver in ASEAN Para Games 3x3 wheelchair hoops

Philippines cops silver in ASEAN Para Games 3x3 wheelchair hoops

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
The Philippines claimed its first medal following a silver by the men’s 3x3 basketball team.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with