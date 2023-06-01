^

Sports

Pacquiao eyed as Ryan Garcia opponent — report

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 12:38pm
Pacquiao eyed as Ryan Garcia opponent â€” report
Ryan Garcia (L) wants a shot at Manny Pacquiao
Golden Boy Promotions / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao again found himself in a conversation for another pro fight.

This after the camp of Ryan Garcia is reportedly considering pitting the popular young fighter against Pacquiao.

Per Michael Benson of talkSPORT.com, it was Garcia’s promoter and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions who broached the idea about Pacquiao being a potential opponent for Garcia.

“Manny vs Ryan, you know how huge that would be? I’m gonna pursue that and we’ll see what the best option is for Ryan,” Benson quoted De La Hoya as saying.

Garcia lost his last fight when he succumbed to a body shot from the power-punching Gervonta Davis last April 22, which blemished his then-perfect record of 22-0 (with 19 KOs). It was a highly anticipated showdown between rising stars who had been going back-and-forth on social media.

Aside from having decent power but with limited boxing skills, the 25-year-old Garcia boasts a huge following on social media — he has 10.4 million followers on Instagram.

The 44-year-old Pacquiao, for his part, hasn’t fought professionally since losing to Yordenis Ugas in 2021. The last time he had been in the ring was in an exhibition bout against Korean YouTuber DK Yoo, whom he dominated in December last year.

This isn’t the first time a Pacquiao-Garcia showdown is being considered, with negotiations being reported as early as two years ago.

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO

RYAN GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo eyed for Asian Games instead of world gymnastics tilt

Yulo eyed for Asian Games instead of world gymnastics tilt

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo may just end up participating in the Hangzhou Asian Games this September after all.
Sports
fbtw
POC wants Yulo in Asian Games

POC wants Yulo in Asian Games

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo has thumbed down the suggestion of Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham...
Sports
fbtw
Rain Or Shine, Belo come to terms

Rain Or Shine, Belo come to terms

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Rain Or Shine and trade acquisition Mac Belo ended nearly two weeks of negotiations and finally came to terms on a one-year...
Sports
fbtw
For Nuggets, it&rsquo;s all about winning title

For Nuggets, it’s all about winning title

14 hours ago
Denver Nuggets squad looking to prove its championship quality and an upstart Miami Heat lineup that made defying the odds...
Sports
fbtw

Les Bleus gird for World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The French national basketball team, called Les Bleus to signify the dominant color of the players’ jersey, has confirmed its participation in friendlies with four countries on July 27-Aug. 9 in preparation...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Subic course modified for better IRONMAN, 70.3 experience

Subic course modified for better IRONMAN, 70.3 experience

1 hour ago
A racing experience like no other awaits a merry mix of bidders from at least 33 countries building up for the ultimate test...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets' Gordon talks about NBA Finals showdown vs Heat

Nuggets' Gordon talks about NBA Finals showdown vs Heat

By Anthony Suntay | 3 hours ago
Aaron Gordon is a vital cog for the Denver Nuggets in their campaign for their very first NBA Championship, both on offense...
Sports
fbtw
Super Rangers claims 7s football championship

Super Rangers claims 7s football championship

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Super Rangers Football Club crushed Sino FC in a one-sided affair in the finals of the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic continues French Open progress after Kosovo controversy

Djokovic continues French Open progress after Kosovo controversy

4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic brushed aside the furor surrounding his recent comments about clashes in Kosovo by easing into the French Open...
Sports
fbtw
Valley South back as PGT host

Valley South back as PGT host

14 hours ago
Nine years after it last staged the Philippine Golf Tour, Valley Golf South is back as host of the country’s premier...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with