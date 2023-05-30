^

San Beda seizes outright semis entry in PBA D-League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 4:46pm
San Beda seizes outright semis entry in PBA D-League
Jacob Cortez top-scored for the Red Lions with 15 points.
Game on Thursday
(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)

4 p.m. – EcoOil-La Salle vs Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran

MANILA, Philippines – Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda repulsed Centro Escolar University, 81-72, to clinch the top spot and an automatic semifinal ticket in the 2023 PBA Aspirants’ Cup Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Jacob Cortez fired 15 points, Peter Alfaro and Yukien Andrada had 11 each, while Clifford Jopia collared 16 rebounds and had 11 points as the Red Lions grabbed their fifth straight win to finish at 5-1.

“The incentive of being No. 1 and being in the semis is of course a welcome for us but at the same time, hindi kami pwede mag-relax. Tataas ‘yung laro sa playoffs so we have to be prepared,” said coach Yuri Escueta.

Marinero-San Beda fumbled an early 17-point lead but managed to pull away in the last five minutes from a slim 72-71 lead by allowing only a point for the Scorpions en route to the gritty win.

Ron Rei Tolentino (25) paced the Scorpions (3-3), who were still assured of a quarterfinal seat though their final ranking is still to be determined.

The scores:

Marinero-San Beda 81 – Cortez 15, Alfaro 11, Andrada 11, Jopia 11, Payosing 9, Visser 8, Cuntapay 7, Tagle 5, Puno 2, Royo 2, Jalbuena 0, Tagala 0, Gallego 0.

CEU 72 – Tolentino 25, Santos 15, Diaz 12, Balogun 6, Bernabe 5, Borromeo 4, Puray 3, Cabotaje 2, Peñano 0, Joson 0, Ferrer 0, Anagbogu 0.

Quartescores: 19-13, 42-31, 60-57, 81-72.

