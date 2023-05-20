^

Sports

Mark Valerio knocks out foe in UAE Warriors on 5 days' notice

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 20, 2023 | 1:52pm
Mark Valerio knocks out foe in UAE Warriors on 5 days' notice
Last-minute replacement Mark Valerio makes the most of the oppurtunity.
UAE Warriors

MANILA, Philippines – Vicious indeed.

Mark Gregory Valerio claimed a massive victory with a sensational knockout of Hussein Salem 11 seconds into the first round of their featherweight bout in UAE Warriors 41 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last Friday.

Valerio, who accepted the fight on five days’ notice after Hussein’s original opponent was unable to take the cage, landed a huge right to open the fight. Hussein backed into the fence and Valerio threw another right-handed strike. Although he missed, it provided an opening for a left-right combination that further rocked the Iraqi. He followed with another one-two combination that finally decked his foe, after which Valerio dropped five hammer fists before referee Daniel Movahedi waded in to stop the fight.

An ecstatic Valerio raced to the top of the cage where he celebrated. His triumph arrested a two-match slide in UAE Warriors and also put an end to three consecutive losses by fellow Filipinos in this Arabian mixed martial arts promotion.

Mark Streigl and Joevincent So both lost in UAE Warriors 39, while Jayson Margallo lost in the first round of UAE Warriors 36.

The last Pinoy to win in this event was Genil Francisco, whose rear-naked choke forced Russian Shamil Magomedov to tap out in the second round.

Valerio, the Meycauyan, Bulacan native, improved his overall record to 6-7 while Hussein tasted his fifth loss in 16 bouts and ended his three-match win streak.

The win helped put Valerio’s MMA career back on track. Prior to his recent win, he lost five straight and bounced from one promotion to another. UAE Warriors is his ninth promotion. 

Filipino Junifer Kimmayong (5-3) will make his UAE Warriors debut Saturday against Furkatbek Yokubov (7-3) at a 132-lb catchweight bout also at the Etihad Arena.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

MMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

SBP shuns winning at all costs

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
SBP president Al Panlilio isn’t about to follow Cambodia’s passport-only policy in the recent SEA Games as a fast-track route to victory in basketball and decried the practice of winning at all cost...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao, 'Bata' Reyes collide at the pool table
play

Pacquiao, 'Bata' Reyes collide at the pool table

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Just two of Philippine sports’ biggest icons figuring in a memorable night of fun and friendly competition.
Sports
fbtw

Bravo Zulu romps off with CGFI title

15 hours ago
Bravo Zulu Security became the very first champion in the inaugural Cordillera Golfers Foundation Inc. Invitational Tournament yesterday, romping off with the Regular Class A title at the Pinewoods Golf and...
Sports
fbtw

Morant’s fallout

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
The fallout continues to rain down on Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. After a second video of him in possession of guns surfaced, the team suspended the controversial Murray State alum.
Sports
fbtw

Tams rule UAAP football

15 hours ago
Far Eastern U ran away with a 4-1 win to dethrone Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Football late Thursday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eagle-spiked 67 puts Ardina in IOA Classic mix

Eagle-spiked 67 puts Ardina in IOA Classic mix

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina produced a near-impeccable blend of long game and putting to shoot a four-under 67 but trailed a solid clubhouse...
Sports
fbtw
Mark Valerio knocks out foe in UAE Warriors on 5 days' notice

Mark Valerio knocks out foe in UAE Warriors on 5 days' notice

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Mark Gregory Valerio claimed a massive victory with a sensational knockout of Hussein Salem 11 seconds into the first round...
Sports
fbtw
Pagunsan pulls ahead in Japan Golf Tour with 63

Pagunsan pulls ahead in Japan Golf Tour with 63

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Juvic Pagunsan sizzled in a blistering frontside windup he spiked with two chip-in birdies as he fired a 63 to wrest control...
Sports
fbtw
Chope eyes to get back at former tormentor Paule in URCC 85

Chope eyes to get back at former tormentor Paule in URCC 85

2 hours ago
Interim welterweight champion Will “The Kill” Chope will seek payback when he takes on Filipino challenger Brian...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws unseat Blue Eagles, win UAAP men's football title&nbsp;

Tamaraws unseat Blue Eagles, win UAAP men's football title 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Far Eastern University ran away with a 4-1 win to dethrone Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 men's football finals.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with