Why this year's PGA Championship will be the most anticipated and watched

MANILA, Philippines – This year’s 2023 PGA Championship that will be held at Oak Hill Country Club outside Rochester, New York from May 18-21 will be one of the most anticipated, viewed, and perhaps dissected golf tournaments in a while.

Even if Tiger Woods is not a part of it.

And Filipino golf fans will get a firsthand look at it when the PGA Championship is televised on the Premier Sports channel on Sky and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.

Day 1 May 19, 1 a.m.

Day 2 May 20, 9 a.m. - TD

Day 3 May 21, 1 a.m.

Day 4 May 22, 1 a.m.

Let’s cut to the chase and spell it out… the LIV rebels who are participating in the PGA Championship have added tension to the atmosphere. After losing their antitrust suits against the PGA and the DP World Tour and paying hefty fines, they are lucky that the PGA didn’t exclude them from the field.

But there is the reminder that all it takes is one word and they aren’t going to be a part of this.

Forty-three-year-old Sergio Garcia, one of the world’s top golfers even if he is currently ranked 189th in the world, is not in the tournament. While yes, he did not qualify, he could have received a special invitation to which he did not.

One may surmise that is because he has not paid the fine. It remains an example of the schism brought about by LIV. And given the fact that no one defected for LIV’s second season and that no one on the LIV tour has seen their world ranking points change, it is still not the end all and be all.

I guess, at the end of the day, it makes for even more interesting theater. Now, the PGA better hope that their “boys” win on the greens.

A field of 155 golfers, including 18 LIV members, will compete for the US $15 million purse.

This includes defending champion Justin Thomas, whose run to the championship showed ruthless efficiency and Tony Finau who is looking for the first huge title of his career.

And of course, there is the DFS Pro Sportsline Projection Model that has nailed the winner of one golf tournament after another with startling efficiency. And one of Sportsline’s top picks to make a strong run is Xander Schauffele.

If Schauffelle and the other top three picks (Rory McIlroy is said to stumble out of contention) finish where they are expected, then this changes the ball game.

So — pun intended — you can bet that this 2023 PGA Championship will be the most watched in recent history.