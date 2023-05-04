^

PBA legend Patrimonio to play in 'Clash of Stars'

May 4, 2023 | 10:10am
Alvin Patrimonio

MANILA, Philippines – Alvin Patrimonio will be joining his fellow Philippine Basketball Association legends when they challenge Quezon’s best players in the “Clash of Stars” Saturday at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Patrimonio, a four-time PBA Most Valuable Player who now serves as team manager of the Magnolia Hotshots, will be suiting up to reinforce the legends in this friendly battle organized by the Parents-Teachers Association of Maryhill College.

The exhibition game was arranged to raise funds for the renovation of Pople John XXII Building, support teaching and non-teaching personnel, and raise funds to finance the scholarship grants of deserving students.

Patrimonio will be reunited with his former Centennial Team teammates in Kenneth Duremdes, Allan Caidic, Marlou Aquino and EJ Feihl as well as Noli Locsin, Rodney Santos, Willie Miller and Vince Hizon.

“Cap (Patrimonio) already confirmed his participation in the Clash of Stars,” said Duremdes, referring to Patrimonio, who served as their skipper in the squad that won the bronze medal in the Bangkok Asian Games in 1998 under coach Tim Cone. 

On the other hand, bannering Quezon’s best players are Quezon vice governor Third Alcala, Sariaya mayor Marcelo Gayeta, San Andrea mayor Ralph Lim and Lucena City mayor Mark Alcala, who plays for the Quezon Huskers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Also in the team supported by Quezon Governor Helen Tan are MPBL standouts Topeng Lagrama and Dom Vera as well as Fr. Raul Macaraig, Fr. Joey Faller, P/Lt. Col. Erickson Roranes, Pagbilao Municipal Administrator Eng. Ian Palicpic, Aris Mercene, Jojo Perez and Ian Abuel, who will represent Quezon Rep. Mike Tan.

Tickets are pegged at Php500 and Php300. 

For inquiries, please contact Dr. Marnie Baybayan at 0915 509 6040, Jhoana Mercene at 0933 825 6749, Yeye Caparros at 0939 656 2530, and Jerson Jolo at 0966 826 7818.

