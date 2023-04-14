^

Magnolia fills frontcourt void, trades for Converge's Tratter, Murrell

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 5:21pm
Abu Tratter
MANILA, Philippines – The season-ending PBA Governors’ Cup has yet to reach its conclusion but this early, two teams — Magnolia and Converge — already set in motion their buildup for the next season with a trade.

The Hotshots acquired the FiberXers’ big man Abu Tratter and slam dunk champion David Murrell in an apparent effort to beef up a frontcourt that badly missed ailing center Ian Sangalang most of the Governors’ Cup.

In return, the FiberXers received two-way player and PBA All Stars RSJ MVP Adrian Wong along with Magnolia’s first-round pick in the Season 48 Rookie Draft in the two-team swap that was approved by the Commissioner's Office yesterday.

Although legit playoffs contenders in Season 47, both Magnolia and Converge fell short of their ultimate objectives. 

The Hotshots failed to get past the quarterfinal round of the Governors’ Cup after reaching the Final Four of the Philippine and Commissioner’s Cup.  The FiberXers, who made their league debut after buying the Alaska franchise, got stranded in the quarterfinals in all three tournaments.

The coach responsible for Converge’s quarterfinal run in the All-Filipino — Jeff Cariaso — found himself in a new club in Blackwater.

Cariaso, who was replaced by Aldin Ayo at Converge mid-season, is tasked to rebuild a Bossing side reeling from missed quarterfinal stints in the last two conferences capped by a woeful 1-10 record in the Governors’ Cup.

“I’m eager to be working with a new set of people — a combination of old and new acquaintances —that certainly hold a promise as we go through the grind together,” said Cariaso, who signed a three-year pact with Blackwater.

“As with all of the teams I have been part of, as a player and coach, I guarantee my professionalism, commitment and love for the game. I’m looking forward to giving all of what I can offer to build a new Blackwater team,” he added.

Cariaso is reunited with his former players JVee Casio, RK Ilagan, Mike DiGregorio, Yousef Taha and Gab Banal.

