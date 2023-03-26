^

Ramos, Bravo lead IRONKIDS winners

The Philippine Star
March 26, 2023 | 12:00am
Ramos, Bravo lead IRONKIDS winners
Kids eagerly await the start of the swim leg of the IRONKIDS Philippines.
Photo release

DAVAO – Euan Ramos and Carlisle Bravo flashed superb running skills to top their respective categories in the premier 13-15 age-group division of the IRONKIDS Philippines at the Azuela Cove here yesterday.

Dustin Bersabal and Christy Ann Perez, on the other hand, dominated 11-12 side of the swim and run event while Francis Batican and Aliya Adre turned in inspired performances to lead the top finishers in the 9-10 category.

Jashiva Arsua and James Tagara bested 33 others in the youngest 6-8 class of the event ushering in the Alveo IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Sunday.

Ramos, 14, came out of the swim leg way back at 10th place with a 03:45-minute effort but rallied with a best 07:30 time in the closing run part for an 11:59 clocking over the 250m and 2km run distance.

Carron Canas came in second in 12:20.

The 14-year-old Bravo submitted the best time in the run (09:10) after a 04:21 clocking in swim for a 14:19 total, edging Candace Socito, who ranked next in 14:28 (04:07-09:27) in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc.

IRONKIDS
