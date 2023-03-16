Nobleza hits winning trey for PUP

MANILA, Philippines — Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Sta. Mesa (PUP) and Immaculada Concepcion College (ICC) scored contrasting victories yesterday in the 29th NCRAA men’s basketball at the Olivarez College Gym in Parañaque City.

Mark Nobleza drained the game-winning triple with four seconds left as PUP squeaked past Saint Dominic College of Asia (SDCA), 81-80, while ICC hammered down Philippine Merchant Marine School (PMMS), 85-73.

It was PUP’s first victory in two outings while ICC remained undefeated in three games.

With their team trailing 80-78, Nobleza turned things around for PUP by escaping SDCA’s stifling defense to fire the crucial trey off an assist by Matthew Tambong.