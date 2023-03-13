^

Kaya men's, women's squads book football wins

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 9:48am
MANILA, Philippines – Kaya scored two wins in one day in two different leagues.

Their men’s team blanked Stallion FC, 3-nil, in their Philippines Football League match at the Biñan Football Stadium.

The win gave kaya a 13-0-3 slate that is good for 39 points; eight ahead of closest pursuer Cebu (9-4-1). Thus far, Kaya is the only team to have double figures in wins.

Over in seven-a-side football, Kaya’s women’s team turned back a tough challenge from Manila Nomads, 2-1, in the AIA 7’s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

With their national players returning, Kaya scored early. Manila Nomads equalized from a free kick but Kaya scored late to seize the game and the three points to remain undefeated in five matches.

Manila Nomads coach Shane Cosgrove lamented his girls’ giving Kaya too much space to score. 

Manila Nomads dropped to 3-2 in the ongoing tournament.

Aby Mara&ntilde;o retires from national team duty

Aby Maraño retires from national team duty

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Maraño, who served as the team's skipper since the 2018 Asian Games, made her decision public on Instagram and confirmed...
No SEA Games for Eumir

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics middleweight boxing bronze medalist Eumir Marcial yesterday confirmed he won’t join the Philippine team competing in the coming Cambodia SEA Games and plans to return to Las Vegas next month...
NCAA Jrs. title series on

10 hours ago
Letran eyes its first championship in 22 years while La Salle Greenhills shoots for its first crown in five years when they kick off the best-of-three NCAA Season 98 Junior basketball title series today at the San...
KBL: Ildefonso gets better of Belangel as Sonicboom squeaks past KOGAS

KBL: Ildefonso gets better of Belangel as Sonicboom squeaks past KOGAS

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Sonicboom used a third quarter surge where they outscored the Pegasus, 24-10, to stymie the KOGAS comeback effort in the...
After two-year Australia stint, Kai Sotto eases into new role in Hiroshima

After two-year Australia stint, Kai Sotto eases into new role in Hiroshima

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
After spending two seasons with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian National Basketball League, Sotto said there has been...
Young golfers test mettle in PGT Bacolod

Young golfers test mettle in PGT Bacolod

5 minutes ago
A crew of young turks, including locals who could well represent the future of Philippine pro golf, sets out for an early...
Fiel stands out in PPS Maasin netfest

Fiel stands out in PPS Maasin netfest

8 minutes ago
Young Ma. Caroliean Fiel flourished with her brand of play and pulled off a pair of victories to upstage fancied Kimi Brodeth...
500 days before Paris Olympics, the race is on

500 days before Paris Olympics, the race is on

21 minutes ago
In 500 days on Tuesday, the 2024 Summer Olympics will burst into life in Paris as the teams float down the River Seine on...
Quiban rallies to tie Tabuena at 21st; Aussie wins in playoff

Quiban rallies to tie Tabuena at 21st; Aussie wins in playoff

By Jan Veran | 48 minutes ago
Justin Quiban charged back with one of the day’s two best rounds of 64 although he posted his explosive card in bogey-free...
MPL PH: RSG ends ECHO's win streak, BREN regains top spot

MPL PH: RSG ends ECHO's win streak, BREN regains top spot

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
The Kingslayers are at it again as RSG Slate Philippines handed world champion ECHO its first season defeat in Week Four of...
