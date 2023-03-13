Kaya men's, women's squads book football wins

MANILA, Philippines – Kaya scored two wins in one day in two different leagues.

Their men’s team blanked Stallion FC, 3-nil, in their Philippines Football League match at the Biñan Football Stadium.

The win gave kaya a 13-0-3 slate that is good for 39 points; eight ahead of closest pursuer Cebu (9-4-1). Thus far, Kaya is the only team to have double figures in wins.

Over in seven-a-side football, Kaya’s women’s team turned back a tough challenge from Manila Nomads, 2-1, in the AIA 7’s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

With their national players returning, Kaya scored early. Manila Nomads equalized from a free kick but Kaya scored late to seize the game and the three points to remain undefeated in five matches.

Manila Nomads coach Shane Cosgrove lamented his girls’ giving Kaya too much space to score.

Manila Nomads dropped to 3-2 in the ongoing tournament.