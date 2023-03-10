Filbasket expands, rebrands into AsiaBasket

MANILA, Philippines – Professional hoops league Filipino Basketball League (Filbasket) has made a major rebranding as it expands to Asian markets.

Announced last week, the league founded by former Ateneo player Jai Reyes is now known as AsiaBasket. In a news release, they announced that they will hold an international tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in April.

The tournament will bring a "competitive international basketball tournament among neighboring Asian countries."

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity, which represents a significant milestone for our league," said Reyes.

"Our new name and logo are symbolic of our commitment to the sport, our players, and our fans, and we look forward to creating even more exciting experiences for everyone involved with AsiaBasket," he added.

The hoops tiff first launched amid the pandemic in 2021, when it first held the Filbasket Subic Championship, which was ruled by AICC Manila.

Then in 2022, they already delved into international hoops as they held the Filbasket International Championship which featured teams from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

While the league is enthusiastic about its new name and brand identity, it recognizes the importance of honoring its roots and maintaining its connection to the local community. As such, the league has decided to retain its name "Filbasket" for local competitions in the Philippines.