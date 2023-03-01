Former PBA Rookie of the Year Boybits Victoria dies at 50

MANILA, Philippines — Former PBA Rookie of the Year Boybits Victoria has reportedly died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

He was 50.

Victoria was picked third overall by Swift in 1994 and won Rookie of the Year honors.

After hanging up his jersey as a player, Victoria delved into coaching and then later broadcasting, serving as a panelist for radio and TV coverages of the PBA.

Scribes and broadcasters alike paid tribute to Victoria on social media.

"Grabe naman Boybits Victoria ang lungkot naman! You were more than just a broadcast partner. You were a friend," wrote Noel Zarate.

Carlo Pamintuan, who also calls PBA games, shared a fond memory with Victoria who had signed the former's first PBA autograph.

Will always be a fan. Thank you, Boybits for being kind to a kid who wanted to get your autograph. RIP. https://t.co/3mKmQaxmR7 — Carlo Pamintuan (@carlo_pamintuan) March 1, 2023

"Will always be a fan. Thank you, Boybits for being kind to a kid who wanted to get your autograph. RIP," said Pamintuan.

PBA announcer Sirjay Dela Cruz paid tribute to Victoria as well.

"Isang karangalan na makatrabaho kita sa radyo. Always a great time covering the games with you, and I will absolutely miss your Rudy Distrito stories," he said.

ESPN PH's Sid Ventura called Victoria one of the best products of the late Coach Ato Badolato.

"One of the best players to come out of Ato Badolato's Red Cubs program, point guard of those champion Swift teams in 1995. Rest in power, Boybits."