'Full Swing' documentary series puts golfers on spotlight

This is a hole in one!

I was able to watch the first few episodes of the upcoming documentary series, “Full Swing”, which follows various professional golfers as they go through the PGA Tour season.

This series includes the biggest events in golf like the majors: The Masters, The US Open, The Open Championship, and The PGA Championship; as well as THE PLAYERS Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs.

This series will give golf fans an in-depth look at what players go through on a weekly basis. This will give you a better understanding and appreciation of what happens in their lives as it takes the viewers through that ups and downs of the sports biggest stars during the season.

This is the latest offering of the producers of “Drive to Survive”, a docu-series about F1, which has gained such a following and also brought a new throng of fans to motor sports.

I’m certain this will do the same for the PGA Tour.

The first episode, with good friends Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, in their quest for glory and beating each other was riveting. I want to say so much more but I don’t want to spoil it for anyone.

I’m just so excited to finish the entire series and I look forward to everyone enjoying “Full Swing”.

Among the other players featured in this season are Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young, Dustin Johnson, and Scottie Scheffler.

It’s airing on Netflix beginning on February 15! Don’t miss it!