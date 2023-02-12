^

Sports

'Full Swing' documentary series puts golfers on spotlight

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
February 12, 2023 | 12:44pm
'Full Swing' documentary series puts golfers on spotlight

This is a hole in one!

I was able to watch the first few episodes of the upcoming documentary series, “Full Swing”, which follows various professional golfers as they go through the PGA Tour season. 

This series includes the biggest events in golf like the majors: The Masters, The US Open, The Open Championship, and The PGA Championship; as well as THE PLAYERS Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs. 

This series will give golf fans an in-depth look at what players go through on a weekly basis. This will give you a better understanding and appreciation of what happens in their lives as it takes the viewers through that ups and downs of the sports biggest stars during the season.

This is the latest offering of the producers of “Drive to Survive”, a docu-series about F1, which has gained such a following and also brought a new throng of fans to motor sports.

I’m certain this will do the same for the PGA Tour.

The first episode, with good friends Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, in their quest for glory and beating each other was riveting. I want to say so much more but I don’t want to spoil it for anyone. 

I’m just so excited to finish the entire series and I look forward to everyone enjoying “Full Swing”. 

Among the other players featured in this season are Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young, Dustin Johnson, and Scottie Scheffler. 

It’s airing on Netflix beginning on February 15! Don’t miss it!

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Sauler’s ‘no-zone’ advocacy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Magnolia Hotshots assistant coach Juno Sauler is touring the country on his own when his PBA schedule permits to promote an advocacy that was born out of an extensive research on how Spain, Australia, Serbia and...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine sports betting firm puts up car, other prizes in latest promo

Philippine sports betting firm puts up car, other prizes in latest promo

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Filipino online sportsbook and e-games platform OKBet announced its biggest promo so far, giving verified players the chance...
Sports
fbtw
Chalmers beefs up Valientes

Chalmers beefs up Valientes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
NBA veteran Mario Chalmers is trying to make the most out of his opportunity playing for the Zamboanga Valientes in the Asean...
Sports
fbtw
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
TNT looking good

TNT looking good

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Jalen Hudson and TNT came out with all guns blazing to flatten Terrafirma, 131-109, and make it three straight in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Aussie ace banners IM 70.3 Davao pro cast

Aussie ace banners IM 70.3 Davao pro cast

6 minutes ago
Duke, who dominated the country’s top 5150 races before the pandemic, placed third when the premier city in the south...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Parks' 21 points for naught as Nagoya absorb blowout loss vs Chiba

B. League: Parks' 21 points for naught as Nagoya absorb blowout loss vs Chiba

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Parks finished with a game-high 21 points to go along with five boards, one assist, and two steals in about 36 minutes of...
Sports
fbtw
Marikina nips Xentro Mall to keep Ballout lead

Marikina nips Xentro Mall to keep Ballout lead

1 hour ago
Inspired by the gutsy performance of an injured, but tougher Felipe Chavez, and the steady game of Jason Opiso, the Shoelanders...
Sports
fbtw
Regine Diego seeks &lsquo;more aggressive&rsquo; F2 after 2-0 start

Regine Diego seeks ‘more aggressive’ F2 after 2-0 start

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After a gutsy five set win over PLDT in their conference opener, the Cargo Movers followed it up with a tough three set grind...
Sports
fbtw
Super Bowl LVII: A game of firsts and 'bragging rights'

Super Bowl LVII: A game of firsts and 'bragging rights'

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is historic for several reasons.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with