Eala unsure of SEA Games bid due to scheduling conflict

MANILA, Philippines — It remains up in the air whether Alex Eala will be able to represent the Philippines in the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia this May.

Eala, a three-time bronze medalist in the SEA Games last year in Vietnam, said that the timeline of the biennial meet might coincide with her bid to qualify for the French Open.

"I know that it's around May 6, I think. I would love to represent the Philippines again in the SEA Games. But from what I know, it might interfere with the [qualifiers] of the French Open, and the preparations prior," Eala said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"So I haven't yet sat down with my team and discussed whether that's something that's going to be included in the schedule," she added.

She also mentioned that this will be the same situation with her participation in the Asian Games in China this September.

"I would love to join the Asian Games, I've never competed in that yet. I've heard very good stories and very good experiences from other players. But again, we have to check if it collides with any of the important tournaments that I plan to join this year," she said.

In the conference, Eala also added that she has received much backing from the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), even as the Philippine Tennis Association continues to be suspended.

"Well, I think that POC has been quite supportive of me, lately. But as for the Philippine Tennis Association, I'm not very involved in that, and I think there would be more qualified people to comment on that topic," she said.

In Vietnam, Eala won bronzes in women's singles, mixed doubles and the women's team event.

As for her professional career, Eala is targetting more grand slams in the women's circuit as well as improving her ranking in the WTA.