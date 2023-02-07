^

Alex Eala eyes more pro grand slam stints in 2023

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 12:36pm
Alex Eala
Courtesy of Mike Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala is looking to compete in more women's grand slams this 2023 tennis season after her maiden stint in the qualifying tournament of the Australian Open women's grand slam last month.

Speaking to the Philippine media on Tuesday, Eala shared that she looks to qualify next for Roland Garros.

This will be possible if she maintains her rankings and gets the right situation in terms of who will look to compete in the French Open.

"Well that depends on a lot of factors. I have to defend points and hopefully gain points if I can and it also depends on who joins the tournaments and who backs out," shared Eala, who recently competed in a WTA 250 tournament in Thailand.

"So, give or take. I hope so. I really don't know because it would be my first French Open professionally," she added.

Eala is ranked No. 217 in the WTA rankings and hopes to continue her rise in the pros.

However, with the limit of professional tournaments she can join due to her being 17 years of age, Eala can only play five more tiffs to hopefully clinch a spot in France.

But once Eala turns 18, there will no longer be any limits as to how many tournaments she can play.

With that in mind, the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar also plans to compete in other grand slams in the calendar should she be considered.

"Yes, well, I think for a tennis player the goal is really to join the grand slams. So those are my goals for this year, go get into as many grand slams as I can," she said.

Until mid-February, Eala is set to have a few days of rest here in Manila before returning to the grind of the tennis season.

