Kai Sotto signs with Japan B. League's Hiroshima Dragonflies

MANILA, Philippines – After parting ways with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian National Basketball League, Kai Sotto is set to take his act to Japan.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino basketball sensation has signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies to be part of their roster for the 2022-2023 Japan B. League season.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Dragonflies announced their acquisition of Sotto.

Sotto spent two seasons with the 36ers in the NBL, earning the starting center position in his final season with averages of 6.81 points and 4.48 rebounds.

Hiroshima's signing of Sotto comes after the squad waived Filipino import Justine Baltazar.

The Dragonflies are currently fourth in the B. League standings with a 27-9 win-loss record. – With a report from Luisa Morales