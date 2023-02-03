^

Sports

Filipina golfers finish way off in BGC Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 6:51pm
Filipina golfers finish way off in BGC Championship
Marvi Monsalve
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Marvi Monsalve flopped in a frontside finish and slipped with a three-over 75, dropping to tied 46th in the BGC Championship ruled in runaway fashion by Natthakritta Vongtaveelap in Nakyon Nayok in central Thailand Friday.

Monsalve battled back from a two-bogey mishap after four holes at the back of the Watermill Golf Club and Resort layout with three birdies in the next four holes. But she failed to sustain her charge, dropping a shot on the 18th and losing her poise completely in the last nine holes that saw her yield strokes on Nos. 1, 6 and 7 for a 39-36.

With a 54-hole total of four-over 220, including 71 and 74, the Filipina shotmaker shared 46th place with two others in the THB1.2 million championship, which served as the kickoff leg of this year’s Thai LPGA Tour.

Chanelle Avaricio also failed to mount a charge and stumbled with six bogeys against two birdies for a 76 as she fell to a share of 50th at 222 in a surviving field of 54.

Gretchen Villacencio, the other Pinay survivor after 36 holes, skied to a 77 and wound up tied at 52nd at 223.

Meanwhile, Vongtaveelap, a SEA Games individual gold medalist and two-time Thai Ladies Amateur Open champion, routed the field with a closing 65 she spiked with an eagle on the par-5 No. 13, pooling a whopping 22-under 194 total and posting a five-shot victory over compatriot Boonchant Jaravee, who closed out with solid 66 for a 199 but still lost by a big margin.

The Thais’ strong 1-2 finish likewise primed themselves for the Honda LPGA of the LPGA Tour set Feb. 23-26 in Chonburi featuring the world’s leading players, including No. 1 Lydia Ko, No. 2 Nelly Korda, No. 3 Minjee Lee and No. 4 Atthaya Thitikuyl, along with Jin Young Ko, Danielle Kang, Nasa Hataoka, Brooke Henderson, Hyo Joo Kim and 2021 US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.

Meanwhile, four strokes ahead of Jaravee after 36 holes, Vongtaveelap never gave the former a chance to strike back, matching her opening birdie and stringing three straight birdies from No. 9 before drilling an eagle on the 13th.

Jaravee did keep an unblemished round of six-under all throughout but Vongtaveelap bounced back from a miscue on No. 16 with closing back-to-back birdies to cap her three-day romp.

GOLF

MARVI MONSALVE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tiu rues officiating as Strong Group gets boot in Dubai cagefest

Tiu rues officiating as Strong Group gets boot in Dubai cagefest

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
After finishing group play with a 3-1 slate, the Philippine team fell flat to begin their knockout match with Al Riyadi, trailing...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Pido Jarencio back as UST head coach

Report: Pido Jarencio back as UST head coach

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Both sides, The Varsitarian said, met and finalized the deal yesterday that paved the way for a much-awaited reunion almost...
Sports
fbtw
Bolden, familiar faces banner Filipinas in Pinatar Cup

Bolden, familiar faces banner Filipinas in Pinatar Cup

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Set to be the team's first competition in Europe in preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July, Bolden joins...
Sports
fbtw

Lebanon’s surprise weapons

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
Twice, Lebanon beat the Philippines in FIBA competitions last year. The first was a 95-80 blowout at the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta in July and the second was an 85-81 decision in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino chessers lose to Poland, exit PWD FIDE Olympiad

Filipino chessers lose to Poland, exit PWD FIDE Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Henry Lopez lost his way and blew his drawing chances and fell to Marcin Molenda on board two while playing coach James Infiesto...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
James Younghusband tells struggling Azkals to 'keep being hungry'

James Younghusband tells struggling Azkals to 'keep being hungry'

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
According to Younghusband, their campaign in the regional tiff, which was the latest in a string of disappointing runs by...
Sports
fbtw
Alyssa Valdez-less Creamline begins PVL All-Filipino title defense vs Petro Gazz

Alyssa Valdez-less Creamline begins PVL All-Filipino title defense vs Petro Gazz

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Team captain Alyssa Valdez will sit out their 6 p.m. encounter as she tries to recover from a knee injury she sustained in...
Sports
fbtw
James, Davis lead Lakers rally; 2 ejected as Cavs down Grizzlies

James, Davis lead Lakers rally; 2 ejected as Cavs down Grizzlies

6 hours ago
LeBron James continued to close in on the NBA's all-time scoring record as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a thrilling 112-111...
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

7 hours ago
Nick Kyrgios on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend.
Sports
fbtw
Pasig eyes ruling All-Filipino Cup in new PCAP season

Pasig eyes ruling All-Filipino Cup in new PCAP season

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
It looks like the Pasig King Pirates are going to spring a surprise on the rest of the league when the third season of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with