HSN becomes PlayStationâ€™s authorized service center in Philippines

HSN becomes PlayStation’s authorized service center in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Highpoint Service Network (HSN) announced that it has become an authorized service center for PlayStation in the Philippines, serving major cities from north to south, including Manila, Cebu, Davao and Legazpi City.

Through the integration of original parts and technological resources, HSN will provide local consumers with after-sales service for PlayStation game consoles and other products, during and after the warranty period. In addition to PlayStation, HSN also gained service licenses from other global brands.

HSN offers professional after-sales services to multiple countries, including maintenance, inspection and repairs. In addition, to fulfill the needs of its English-speaking customers, it also offers BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) services from the Philippines.