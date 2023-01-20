^

Sports

HSN becomes PlayStation’s authorized service center in Philippines

Philstar.com
January 20, 2023 | 8:47pm
HSN becomes PlayStationâ€™s authorized service center in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Highpoint Service Network (HSN) announced that it has become an authorized service center for PlayStation in the Philippines, serving major cities from north to south, including Manila, Cebu, Davao and Legazpi City. 

Through the integration of original parts and technological resources, HSN will provide local consumers with after-sales service for PlayStation game consoles and other products, during and after the warranty period. In addition to PlayStation, HSN also gained service licenses from other global brands.

HSN offers professional after-sales services to multiple countries, including maintenance, inspection and repairs. In addition, to fulfill the needs of its English-speaking customers, it also offers BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) services from the Philippines.

GAMING

PLAYSTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
ECHO’s country manager, Mitch Liwanag, is well known in the Mobile Legends scene, having been part of esports organizations...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Swaggy P open to play in PBA

Swaggy P open to play in PBA

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The man called Swaggy P said yesterday he’s open to play in the PBA Governors Cup where the import height limit is under...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Reigning NCAA MVP Mycah Go out for Benilde's volleyball season due to injury

Report: Reigning NCAA MVP Mycah Go out for Benilde's volleyball season due to injury

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Go, who keyed Benilde's sweep to the title in Season 97, was reported to have suffered a torn ACL among other injuries according...
Sports
fbtw
Utah's Clarkson grateful to Filipinos fans for NBA All-Star push

Utah's Clarkson grateful to Filipinos fans for NBA All-Star push

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
As Salt Lake City is set to host the festivities, there has been a concerted effort from Filipino fans, as well as Filipino-Americans...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo punched but scores twice in Saudi reunion with Messi

Ronaldo punched but scores twice in Saudi reunion with Messi

11 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo recovered from a punch in the face to score twice against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday in a lively reunion...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
HSN becomes PlayStation&rsquo;s authorized service center in Philippines

HSN becomes PlayStation’s authorized service center in Philippines

1 hour ago
Highpoint Service Network (HSN) announced that it has become an authorized service center for PlayStation in the Philippines,...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten punchers collide in Pacquiao's 'Blow-by-Blow' card

Unbeaten punchers collide in Pacquiao's 'Blow-by-Blow' card

2 hours ago
Blow-by-Blow, the boxing show that launched Manny Pacquiao’s legendary career, returns Saturday) with a 14-fight card...
Sports
fbtw
Youth hoops league set to unfurl national finals in San Juan

Youth hoops league set to unfurl national finals in San Juan

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Playing true to its goal of championing the local hoops at the grassroots level, the BPBL will feature a total of 25 teams...
Sports
fbtw
Quiban limps at the finish, drops to 52nd with 72

Quiban limps at the finish, drops to 52nd with 72

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
With a 209 aggregate, the two-time Philippine Golf Tour champion fell way down his target and will need to produce a low round...
Sports
fbtw
6 teams duke it out in Ballout Hoops opener

6 teams duke it out in Ballout Hoops opener

7 hours ago
MPBL teams Marikina and Xentro Mall Rizal will get a fitting workout preparing for the new season as they participate in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with