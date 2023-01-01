PBA links up with esports scene for league-backed 'Esports Bakbakan'

The PBA and the King's League announced their partnership back in November, which will see the esports organization feature matches with PBA players

MANILA, Philippines — Asia's oldest professional hoops league is set to enter the esports world with a partnership with esports organization Dark League Studios.

Announced back in November, the PBA prefaced its collaboration with a showmatch between top amateur team MINANA Esports against esports personality Setsuna "AkoSiDogie" Ignacio, teaming up with PBA players Jeric Ahanmisi, Allen Mina, and Joseph Gabyni.

The crossover between the two leagues happened during the grand finals of the Dark League Studios Kings League Season 1 in late December.

"The show match proved that esports is for everyone, We were able to bridge two different worlds, basketball and esports. The fans that time were so engaged seeing their PBA idols compete in a friendly match in their favorite game MLBB," shared Dark League Studios Chief Executive Officer AC Valdenor.

The partnership hopes to "merge professional basketball and esports", while also promoting the growing industry in the country.

Through the "PBA Esports Bakbakan", players from the league, influencers, as well as collegiate esports athletes will engage in exhibition matches during the first quarter of the year with Season 2 of the Kings League set to happen right after.