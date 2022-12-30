^

Sports in 2022: World Cup-bound Filipinas keep making history

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 30, 2022 | 12:50pm
As they continue to scale new heights, the Filipinas seized 2022 as their year. 

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team kick-started the year on the highest possible note, clinching the country's first-ever berth in the FIFA Women's World Cup in January.

Alen Stajcic had just been appointed head coach for a couple of months by the beginning of 2022. He then he steered the Filipinas to the 2023 FIFA WWC —  set in Australia and New Zealand next year — after the team beat Chinese Taipei 1-1 (4-3) on penalties in the quarterfinals of the AFC Women's Asian cup in Sydney.

The Filipinas sent the Philippine football community on high as they punched their ticket to the elite tournament.

But that was only the beginning for what would be a monumental year for the Filipina booters, who broke ceiling after ceiling in the months that came.

In May, they out with their best performance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, taking home the bronze medal with a 2-1 win over Myanmar.

It was the program's first podium finish in the biennial tournament since 1985 when the squad also ended up third in the competition.

Worth noting is the fact that there were only three nations that participated in the women's football competition of the SEA Games that year.

The Filipinas didn't stop there as they ruled the AFF Women's Championship in July.

Marking the first ever championship for any Filipino side in football, the Filipinas first dethroned Vietnam before beating powerhouse Thailand in a thrilling final, 3-nil, in front of a packed home crowd at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Pumping life into the ever-budding football community in the country, the Filipinas quenched the thirst of fans who have long been waiting for a crown in Manila.

Though the Filipinas capped off competition with the AFF Women's Championship, the team continued to be busy until the end of the year.

In preparation for the World Cup, the Nationals figured in multiple training camps and international friendlies against the likes of Ireland, Costa Rica, New Zealand and Chile, among others.

Coming up with positive results all throughout the year, the vision is optimistic for the Filipinas' campaign in the World Cup slated in a couple of months.

They also end the calendar year with a program-best No. 53 in the FIFA Women's World Rankings.

As they continue to scale new heights under the watchful eye of Stajcic, the Filipinas seized 2022 as their year. 

With a historic campaign to build momentum on, the Filipinas can only hope to bring the energy into the new year.

The Filipinas return to action as early as February when they compete in the Pinatar Cup 2023 in Spain against higher-ranked European teams.

