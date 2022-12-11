CJH, Time Cargo bag Fil-Am plums

BAGUIO, Philippines — Camp John Hay and Time Cargo Logistics ruled their respective divisions in the A-Division of the 72nd Fil-Am Men’s Invitational yesterday.

CJH pooled in 100 points on the 30 of Emilio Curran, 24 each from George Punasan and Ranz Louie Balay-Odao and 22 from Melchor Rabanes, and emerged as Fil-A champs with 423.

Time Cargo, on one hand, slowed down with 112 for 409 points but still won the Am-A title by 11 points over Forest Hills (116-398).

Uragun was the runner-up at the Baguio Country Club with 405 points. Francisco Santana Jr. came through with 28 and got support from Don Breganza with 27, Dennis Nicomedes 24 and Joe Tenefrancia 21.

Summit Point slid to third after winding up with 97 and a 414 aggregate. Abe Avena and Edsel Opulencia signed for 27s, Nelson Ventura 22 and Alan Alegre 21 for a closing 100 points.

Joseph Tambunting fired 30, actor Derek Ramsay and Rusty Bayani carded a pair of 28s and Theody Pascual added 26 for Time Cargo.

Forest Hills mounted a final-day attack but came up short. General manager Raymond Bunquin paced the Antipolo squad with 32, Ronnie Littaua added 31, Joseph Oliver Uy 28 and Edgar Lee 25.

X1R-TipsyPig-Mizuno placed third after it collected 30 each from Marvin Caparros and John Baron Garcia, 24 from Neil Arce and 22 from Raymond Co.