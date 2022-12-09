^

Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 9, 2022 | 12:13pm
MANILA, Philippines – It might be an exhibition match, but the world would like to see the legendary Manny Pacquiao at least one more time when he engages South Korean martial artist DK Yooin a six-round boxing fight at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea on Sunday.

The showcase fight is expected to draw over 30,000 people at the venue

The exhibition match will be available as a pay-per-view event on TapGo TV (app.tapgo.tv/home). Event begins at 11 a.m.

Pacquiao, who retired from professional boxing with a 62-8-2 record, has said that he will use the earnings from this exhibition match to help build homes for the unfortunate. 

His last fight took place in August 2021 when he lost via unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas for the WBA (Super) welterweight title.

The Filipino great’s opponent, Yoo, is a 42-year old self-defense instructor and martial arts practitioner who previously competed in a non-scoring exhibition bout against mixed martial arts fighter Bradley Scott.

Yoo has observed that despite the Filipino being the overwhelming favorite, he will give Pacquiao trouble because of his size — he stands 5’10” — and athleticism.

The co-main event pits American Olympian Nico Hernandez (8-0) who won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics against Jae Young Kim (6-1-1) in an eight-round match.

The undercards schedule is as follows:

South Korean Min Wook Kim (16-1) battles American Marcus Davidson (5-0) in a six-round match.

California native Sean Garcia (6-0) takes on Seung-Ho Yang (2-1-1) in a four-round match.

Las Vegas-born Maurice Lee (13-1-2) battles Korea’ Shin-Yong Kim (4-3-1) in six rounds, and Marcell Davidson (3-0) collides with Korean Yoon-Bin Han (2-0) in a four-round affair.

