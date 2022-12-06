^

Sports

Gilas women face tough challenge in SEA Games three-peat bid

Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 3:57pm
Gilas women face tough challenge in SEA Games three-peat bid
Gilas Pilipinas women's basketball team head coach Pat Aquino speaks during Tuesday's weekly PSA Forum.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas women’s coach Pat Aquino expects a tougher road ahead when the squad shoots for its first ever three-peat in the Southeast Asian Games.

The national team head coach said all eyes will definitely be on the Filipina cagebelles in Cambodia for the 31st edition of the biennial meet next year as the rest of the field tries to foil the defending champion from completing its date with history.

Aquino knows for a fact the Philippines is under the radar of Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand as they bid to end the country’s four-year reign as basketball power in the region.

“Yung ibang teams nakikita ko like Indonesia has been recruiting so much, ang Vietnam meron silang twin sisters na galing sa States (Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong), and Malaysia now has an Australian coach,” noted Aquino in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the ground floor of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday.

“So we have to be prepared and try to retain that gold for us.”

The Philippines and Indonesia ended up with similar 4-1 record during the Hanoi SEA Games last summer, but its 93-77 shellacking of the Indons in the first game of the tournament allowed it to retain the gold via the winner-over-the other rule.

It’s as close as the Filipinas could get in winning back-to-back championships and Aquino believes the team will have to do an even better job if it is going to bring the title back home.

So far, only Malaysia owns the most number of consecutive women’s championship won in SEA Games history with six in a row from 1977 to 1987.

The Malaysians are also the last team to score a three-peat from 2001 to 2007, a feat the Filipinas are trying to duplicate this time.

 A longer and thorough preparation obviously are needed for Gilas women’s team if it is to realize the historic feat.

“In preparation for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, we’re really trying to do our best of preparing the team now, that’s why we started (training) early,” said Aquino, also the Gilas Pilipinas women’s project director, in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation (SMC), MILO, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

“We’ve already been practicing three times a week for the past month already, with the addition of Jack Animam coming back from her injury.”

The 24-year-old Animam was part of the Gilas women’s team that won the breakthrough gold in Manila three years ago, but skipped the Hanoi Games after suffering an ACL injury.

“She’s been out of basketball for more than a year and a half, so it’s a boost for the team (her return),” said Aquino of the five-time UAAP champion from National University. “So we’re letting her to feel again how to play. But I’m happy that Jack is back. She will be a big help for us in our campaign.”

Likewise, Aquino will be leaving for the US next week to scout for possible naturalized players and other Filipina talent eligible to play for the country.

GILAS WOMEN

PAT AQUINO

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More World Cup heartbreak for Japan's Blue Samurai

More World Cup heartbreak for Japan's Blue Samurai

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
The door has been slammed shut on Japan after Croatia ousted them, 3-1.
Sports
fbtw
PBA playoffs &lsquo;different war&rsquo; for red-hot Dragons

PBA playoffs ‘different war’ for red-hot Dragons

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Since wrapping up its elims campaign last Nov. 23, top seed Bay Area has spent time toughening up physically and mentally...
Sports
fbtw

Pinoy in FIFA World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Even as the Philippines has never qualified to play in the FIFA World Cup for men, there was a Pinoy presence at the 2018 edition in Moscow and still is in this year’s competition in Qatar through France’s...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals Development Team's Chung, de Gracia reflect on Mitsubishi Cup tryouts

Azkals Development Team's Chung, de Gracia reflect on Mitsubishi Cup tryouts

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Two members of the Azkals Development Team have reflected on their being invited for the tryouts for the Philippine men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang rues early stoppage in TKO loss to Marques

Folayang rues early stoppage in TKO loss to Marques

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Folayang, who was getting into his groove before he was caught by a right straight by Marques that floored him, believed that...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Creamline sweeps Chery for PVL bronze; Valdez goes down with injury

Creamline sweeps Chery for PVL bronze; Valdez goes down with injury

By Luisa Morales | 42 minutes ago
The victory, which was a consolation for Creamline after missing out on a chance to clinch the first-ever PVL grand slam,...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Boys leap to No. 10 in world softball rankings

Blu Boys leap to No. 10 in world softball rankings

1 hour ago
The RP Blu Boys certainly made heads turn for finishing 10th out of 12 countries in the Softball World Cup that was held recently...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum leads Celtics to impressive road win over Raptors

Tatum leads Celtics to impressive road win over Raptors

5 hours ago
Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 31 points in the third quarter on Monday (Monday, Manila time) as the Boston Celtics kept rolling...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP Final 4 fires off&nbsp;

UAAP Final 4 fires off 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Reigning champion University of the Philippines, Ateneo, National University and Adamson figure in an explosive slugfest as...
Sports
fbtw
Predator Gaming reaffirms mission to strengthen Philippine esports&nbsp;

Predator Gaming reaffirms mission to strengthen Philippine esports 

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
The country's leading gaming hardware brand Predator Gaming continues to move forward with its long-term efforts to strengthen...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with