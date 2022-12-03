^

Sports

Pacatiw bounces back, Zamboanga sours Sevilleno's ONE debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 9:59pm
Pacatiw bounces back, Zamboanga sours Sevilleno's ONE debut
Jeremy Pacatiw (in red shorts)
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Jeremy Pacatiw gave Team Lakay its second victory of the night as he submitted Cambodia's Tial Thang in ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Pacatiw not only outslugged Thang but also dominated him with a tremendous ground game en route to the finish.

The Baguio-based fighter attempted an arm bar in the first round, but Thang was able to wiggle out of it.

It was in the second round, though, where Pacatiw was able to break Thang down to size with his striking, pouncing again on the ground.

This time, he was able to lock in a triangle choke that Thang wasn't able to get out of. After showing some resolve, Thang tapped out in 1:17 of Round 2.

Pacatiw's performance netted him Team Lakay's second $US50,000 bonus of the night.

He thus bounced back from his last fight and improved to 11-5 while Thang fell to 3-2.

Meanwhile, in the other all-Filipino bout in ONE 164, Drex Zamboanga tallied his third straight victory in ONE Championship after a unanimous decision win over ONE newcomer Adonis Sevilleno.

Zamboanga and Sevilleno, who won ONE Warrior Series Philippines, engaged in a three-round battle.

Zamboanga was almost caught in a rear naked choke in the first round by the newly minted Team Lakay fighter, but the former was able to manuever his way out of it.

The 33-year-old then looked to his takedowns and striking to edge Sevilleno in the bout.

Zamboanga thus improved his record to 10-5 while Sevilleno found himself on the wrong end of the scorecard in his ONE debut and falls to 2-3.

His victory over Sevilleno gives the Zamboanga siblings a double victory as his sister Denice also defeated Lin Heqin in ONE Fight Night 5 this morning.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Folayang rues early stoppage in TKO loss to Marques

Folayang rues early stoppage in TKO loss to Marques

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Folayang, who was getting into his groove before he was caught by a right straight by Marques that floored him, believed that...
Sports
fbtw
Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
In a letter addressed to the "boxing community of the world", Suzy Padilla Tuano came to defense of the 88-year-old referee...
Sports
fbtw

Anomalies in Pacman’s fight quashed

By Joaquin M. Henson | 22 hours ago
WBA referee/judge Silvestre Abainza and WBC judge Rey Danseco said yesterday there is no basis to claims by referee Carlos Padilla that anomalies marred the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Australian Nedal Hussein...
Sports
fbtw
Malykhin scores 100K knockout in electric ending to ONE Fight Night 5

Malykhin scores 100K knockout in electric ending to ONE Fight Night 5

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The main event of the first of twin events by ONE Championship here, Malykhin absolutely demolished erstwhile reigning champion...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang falls to Marques in 2nd round TKO

Folayang falls to Marques in 2nd round TKO

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Folayang had been getting into rhythm in the fight when he was floored by the lankier Marques and he fell flat on his fa...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vera retires from MMA after Aliakbari loss, Eustaquio's streak ends

Vera retires from MMA after Aliakbari loss, Eustaquio's streak ends

By Luisa Morales | 14 minutes ago
Vera, 45, announced his retirement from MMA in the post-fight interview inside the ONE Circle.
Sports
fbtw
Sangiao submits Lauron, Olsim suffers KO loss in ONE 164

Sangiao submits Lauron, Olsim suffers KO loss in ONE 164

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Sangiao came back from a one-year layoff due to injury with guns blazing as he grappled well with Lauron.
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena slips in weather-suspended Indonesian Masters

Tabuena slips in weather-suspended Indonesian Masters

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Tabuena bucked a bogey on No. 15 at resumption of his second round play that was halted due to darkness Friday with two birdies...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina rebounds with solid 67, but Pagdanganan stumbles in LPGA Q-Series

Ardina rebounds with solid 67, but Pagdanganan stumbles in LPGA Q-Series

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Ardina dominated the backside of the par-71 Falls with birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 14 as she completed a 34-33 that included...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Malick Diouf set to win UAAP MVP; Tigress Soriano runs away with women's plum

UP's Malick Diouf set to win UAAP MVP; Tigress Soriano runs away with women's plum

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Senegalese big man normed 10.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Maroons....
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with