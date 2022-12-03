Pacatiw bounces back, Zamboanga sours Sevilleno's ONE debut

MANILA, Philippines — Jeremy Pacatiw gave Team Lakay its second victory of the night as he submitted Cambodia's Tial Thang in ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Pacatiw not only outslugged Thang but also dominated him with a tremendous ground game en route to the finish.

Related Stories Sangiao submits Lauron, Olsim suffers KO loss in ONE 164

The Baguio-based fighter attempted an arm bar in the first round, but Thang was able to wiggle out of it.

It was in the second round, though, where Pacatiw was able to break Thang down to size with his striking, pouncing again on the ground.

Jeremy Pacatiw ???????? submits Tial Thang via triangle choke to win an INSANE battle!#ONE164

???????????????????????????????????????????????? Live on ONE YouTube?

???? Live on https://t.co/eBUfsOmxDL pic.twitter.com/pdlDFZULPO — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 3, 2022

This time, he was able to lock in a triangle choke that Thang wasn't able to get out of. After showing some resolve, Thang tapped out in 1:17 of Round 2.

Pacatiw's performance netted him Team Lakay's second $US50,000 bonus of the night.

He thus bounced back from his last fight and improved to 11-5 while Thang fell to 3-2.

Meanwhile, in the other all-Filipino bout in ONE 164, Drex Zamboanga tallied his third straight victory in ONE Championship after a unanimous decision win over ONE newcomer Adonis Sevilleno.

Zamboanga and Sevilleno, who won ONE Warrior Series Philippines, engaged in a three-round battle.

Zamboanga was almost caught in a rear naked choke in the first round by the newly minted Team Lakay fighter, but the former was able to manuever his way out of it.

The 33-year-old then looked to his takedowns and striking to edge Sevilleno in the bout.

Zamboanga thus improved his record to 10-5 while Sevilleno found himself on the wrong end of the scorecard in his ONE debut and falls to 2-3.

His victory over Sevilleno gives the Zamboanga siblings a double victory as his sister Denice also defeated Lin Heqin in ONE Fight Night 5 this morning.