Abando sizzles with season-best as Anyang clips Seoul

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando came out with a season-best performance for the Anyang KGC as they nipped defending champions Seol SK Knights, 90-84, in the 2022-23 KBL Season at Anyang Gymnasium on Sunday.

The former NCAA MVP played a highly efficient game, logging a 9-of-12 shooting clip for a team-best 21 points in Anyang's fifth straight victory. He also had five rebounds and five assists.

Abando connived with Omari Spellman who matched his 21 markers on top of 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block.

Anyang also got support from their locals with Byun Jun-hyung finishing with 19 points, along with four boards, and three assists.

Oh Se-keun added 17 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Anyang kept themselves on top of the standings with a 13-3 slate.

Seoul was paced by Jameel Warney and Kim Seon-hyung with 22 points each in the losing effort.