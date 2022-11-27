UP's Monteverde shakes off defending champions' late slump

MANILA, Philippines — UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde isn't pressing the panic button as the Fighting Maroons ended eliminations on a low note, losing to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their rivalry clash at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Not only did that put in peril their spot atop the standings, it also meant that they had lost two of their last three outings heading into the Final Four after peaking in the middle of the season where they went on a winning run.

According to Monteverde, he and his wards will have short term memory as they prepare for their title defense beginning with the Final Four on Sunday, December 4.

"Syempre, yung game today, pag gising namin bukas, tapos na yan." Monteverde said after the game.

"What's important now is to look forward dun sa darating na game, kung sino mang makalaban namin sa Final Four. Since day one, first game namin, tinitignan namin, one game at a time." he added.

UP also lost to Final Four contender La Salle, and while the Green Archers' bid for the semis remain up in the air as they will need to beat the UST Growling Tigers on Wednesday and hope the Adamson Soaring Falcons lose to Ateneo to force a playoff, the defending champions look a little shaky.

But instead of looking at the losses, the tactician is keen on looking at what they can improve on, especially in the loss against Ateneo.

"I've been very consistent on what to work on. Definitely, tonight, marami kaming matututunan as a team. Importante, maging ready kami sa Final Four." he said.

Monteverde also isn't letting the stark contrast of last season's campaign to this season's tournament, as the Fighting Maroons had peaked later on in the season back in Season 84 when they won it all.

Now all in the past, Monteverde seeks his team to always look forward.

"I never think of that. Di ko siya hinahalintulad sa last season." said Monteverde.

"Kami naman, importante, every game, we just have to make sure we come really prepared. I don't really put much thought sa sitwasyon na yun." he continued.

Monteverde and the Fighting Maroons begin the last stretch of their title retention bid in the Final Four against a to-be-determined foe on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena where they come with a twice-to-beat advantage.