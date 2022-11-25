^

KBL: Abarrientos regains form, but Ulsan falls to Seoul

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 25, 2022 | 2:27pm
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas gunner RJ Abarrientos is slowly regaining his form but couldn't tow the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus past the Seoul SK Knights in a tough 92-90 loss in the 2022-23 KBL season on Thursday at the Jamsil Students' Gymnasium.

Abarrientos made one 3-pointer to finish with 13 points, six assists and three boards as their win streak stopped at three games.

Gauge Prim paced Ulsan with 24 points, 16 boards, four dimes, two blocks and one steal.

Lee Woo-seok chipped in 24 markers to go along with six rebounds and five assists.

But their outputs were not enough as Phoebus dropped to 8-5 for the year.

Choi Jun-yong led the Knights in their victory with 19 points and six boards.

Elsewhere, Ethan Alvano was limited as Wonju DB Promy fell to the Suwon KT SonicBoom, 88-78, at the Suwon KT Arena.

Alvano scored three points and had two rebounds and one assists. He, however, struggled in handling the ball, tallying four turnovers.

Wonju's slump extended to five games as they now sport a 6-8 slate.

