Blue Eagles erase 19-point deficit against Tamaraws, clinch at least playoff for F4

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 20, 2022 | 1:21pm
Ateneo's Ange Kouame (white) battles with FEU's Pat Tchuente for a rebound
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles fought back from as much as 19 points down against the FEU Tamaraws for the 71-65 victory in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

The Blue Eagles mounted a huge 20-1 run across the third and fourth quarters to take their first lead of the game in the fourth salvo off of a Paul Garcia triple, 56-55, with 8:34 ticks left in the game.

Though back-to-back triples from Xyrus Torres would swing the advantage back to FEU, the Ateneo defense limited FEU to just two field goals for the rest of the ball game to stifle the Tams' offense.

In the endgame, Ateneo also forced FEU to three contested triples as they tried to play catch-up in the late.

Ateneo's comeback efforts denied FEU the victory after a strong start that saw them ahead by 18, 51-33, midway through the third salvo.

The Blue Eagles thus improved to 8-3 while hurting FEU's Final Four chances. The Tams fell to 4-8 for the year.

After the game, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin underscored just how difficult it was to come out with the victory.

"I don't have to tell anybody how tough it was. You all saw that." said Baldwin.

"As usual, Olsen [Racela] does a great job preparing his team. It seems like he does a great job preparing for us. We always seem to escape FEU." he added.

Player of the Game Ange Kouame, who came up big in the clutch with timely baskets and rebounds, finished with a double-double of 20 points, and 14 rebounds. He also added three assists and one block.

Forthsky Padrigao added 13 points, five rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

Torres paced FEU in the losing effort with 19 markers while Ljay Gonzales scattered 15 points.

Ateneo hopes to seal their place in the Final Four against UE on Wednesday, November 23. FEU, meanwhile, will fight to survive against the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the same game day.

The Scores:

ATENEO 71 -- Kouame 20, Padrigao 13, Andrade 9, Ildefonso 8, Garcia 8, Ballungay 5, Koon 4, Lazaro 2, Daves 2, Chiu 0, Quitevis 0.
FEU 65 -- Torres 19, Gonzales 15, Sleat 10, Tchuente 8, Anonuevo 8, Bagunu 3, Bautista 2, Alforque 0, Sajonia 0, Sandagon 0, Tempra 0.

Quarters: 14-21, 27-41, 49-54, 71-65.

