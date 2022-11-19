Biado stamps class in World 10-ball Predator Pro title romp

MANILA, Philippines — Carlo Biado overpowered Daniel Maciol of Poland, 2-0 (4-1, 4-3), to sweep his way to the title in the final leg of the World 10-ball Predator Pro Billiards Series Saturday in Puerto Rico.

The 39-year-old former world champion finished unbeaten following triumphs over countryman Johan Chua, Taiwanese Ko Ping Chung, Venezuelan Jesus Atencio and the 2021 world 10-ball king Eklent Kaci of Albania in the knockout rounds.

The former caddie from Villamor Airbase Golf Club also waylaid Bart Czapala of Poland, Yukio Akagariyama of Japan and Ralf Soquet of Germany in the group stages.

For his feat, Biado pocketed the top purse worth $25,000, or a cool P1.4 million.

It was his first win in the tour since spearheading the Philippine team also composed of Chua and Rubilen Amit to the World team title in Klagenfurt, Austria last September.

It also made up for another Philippine bet Chezka Centeno’s runner-up finish in the women’s section after succumbing to Taipei’s Tzu Chein Wei.

Biado hopes to carry the momentum of his recent victory as he competes in the Puerto Rico World 8-Ball event Monday.